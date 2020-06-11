Getting medicinal cannabis no longer a ‘clandestine’ affair

THE world of medicinal cannabis has arrived and yet it still struggles to shake off the stigma associated with taking the drug.

Ananda Clinic owner Dr Jamie Rickcord said many people were still unsure about what the process to obtain a medicinal cannabis prescription looked like.

"Being started on a trial of medicinal cannabis is essentially the same as any other doctors appointment," he said.

"You book in with your doctor just like any normal appointment.

"You don't need to be clandestine, and in fact no one will even know that you have collected a 'script for medicinal cannabis because essentially it is the same as any other 'script.

"After a normal consultation where your symptoms are reviewed the doctor may believe a 'script is justified.

"It is a non-invasive and non-threatening consultation based on a genuine discussion of symptoms.

"Once you have a script you go the chemist who will order it and you can collect it.

"There is no extra paperwork or extra questions, and there is definitely no judgment on the part of the chemist.

"Then follow the course prescribed and hopefully find it works for you.

"Medicinal cannabis is unregistered and is not cheap but it is legal to use when prescribed for an indication approved by the TGA."

Dr Rickcord said the plant had been rejected by society for a number of decades but that was changing.

"Everyday people in Australia are now using medicinal cannabis to treat their pain, their anxiety, to help them sleep.

"What was a black market is now a global market and that means jobs, taxes and economic growth.

"What has for a long time been a symbol of counterculture is now at last just becoming part of our culture. It is normal again."

He said it was important to realise that should a patient seek assistance through a clinic the process was very non-threatening and the same as any other doctor's consultation.