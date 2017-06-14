Getting job ready in aged care

LEARNING BY DOING: Assistants in nursing students (from left) Joelean Turner and Damien Meaclem with ETC trainer Sandy Gregory.

A STATE of the art aged care training facility at Uniting Care's Caroona Jarman nursing home is ensuring students are confident and job-ready when they complete their training.

Australia's rapidly ageing population - concentrated on the Northern Rivers with a higher number of residents aged over 65 - has created a boom in the aged care industry, and yet training standards for new employees have a patchy track record.

A 2013 audit of the aged care training sector by the Australian Skills Quality Authority found 90% of trainers were non-compliant in at least one area.

The training room at Caroona Jarman, used by registered training organisation ETC Northern Rivers, is giving students a chance to become better prepared for the industry.

ETC trainer-assessor Sandy Gregory teaches classes of up to eight people for two days a week for four months, before they do a four week placement.

A specially designed mannequin enables students to practice appropriate care of a patient, and they receive hands-on instruction from Ms Gregory, a hospital-trained nurse who has been in the training sector for five years.

"This is what the students need to make them confident and capable of arriving with a certificate and having an idea of what they should be doing.”

Student Joelene Turner said she felt "very confident” taking on the job of aged care after training for the last six months.

"We've learned a lot of manual handling, all the theory side of it, we've been out on the floor, alot of cleaning and showering,” she said.

Ms Gregory said not all training organisations gave their students the right level of preparation.

A forecast demand for 300,000 asssistants in nursing by 2040 had seen many training organisations "jump on the bandwagon” for the money.

"They've given not enough volume of learning so these people have arrived at work and have no idea what's expected of them.”

She said AINS were the "worker bees” of aged care who "need care, respect and as much help during their training as possible”.

"I will be here every day while they are on placement. It's 120 hours over four weeks, Monday to Thursday.”

"A lot of training RTOs will only have them go in once or twice while they're on placement.”

According to the Federal Treasury's 2015 Intergenerational Report, the number of Australians aged 65 years and over is forecast to more than double over the next 40 years, and public expenditure on aged care is also expected to double as a share of the economy by 2055.

Seniors over 65 years of age currently comprise almost 20% of the Northern Rivers population conpared with 15% for NSW as a whole.