Getting involved in teen feud lands woman in court

A NORTHERN Rivers mother has wound up with a criminal conviction after she became involved in a dispute between teens.

The 31-year-old, from Goonellabah, appeared before Lismore Local Court on yesterday.

She had pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend after she weighed in on a dispute which involved a family member, the court heard.

"The victim in this matter is the niece of my client,” defence solicitor Thomas Trembath said.

"My client accepts she should not have become involved, she should have left it to the school.”

Mr Trembath the woman had a "limited” criminal record, although she had some history of traffic and drug matters.

The court heard his client had recognised she shouldn't have become engaged in the argument.

"She's sufficiently adult to realise that she shouldn't be involved in the first place,” Mr Trembath said.

Magistrate Jeff Linden convicted the woman and released her on a 12-month good behaviour bond, including $500 security.

"This is a dispute between teenage children she shouldn't have got involved but did,” Mr Linden said.