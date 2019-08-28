Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Northern Rivers mother has faced court over an incident in which she became involved in a dispute between teens.
A Northern Rivers mother has faced court over an incident in which she became involved in a dispute between teens. Cathy Adams
Crime

Getting involved in teen feud lands woman in court

Liana Turner
by
28th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTHERN Rivers mother has wound up with a criminal conviction after she became involved in a dispute between teens.

The 31-year-old, from Goonellabah, appeared before Lismore Local Court on yesterday.

She had pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend after she weighed in on a dispute which involved a family member, the court heard.

"The victim in this matter is the niece of my client,” defence solicitor Thomas Trembath said.

"My client accepts she should not have become involved, she should have left it to the school.”

Mr Trembath the woman had a "limited” criminal record, although she had some history of traffic and drug matters.

The court heard his client had recognised she shouldn't have become engaged in the argument.

"She's sufficiently adult to realise that she shouldn't be involved in the first place,” Mr Trembath said.

Magistrate Jeff Linden convicted the woman and released her on a 12-month good behaviour bond, including $500 security.

"This is a dispute between teenage children she shouldn't have got involved but did,” Mr Linden said.

goonellabah lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    How drug overdose 'crisis' is affecting Northern NSW

    premium_icon How drug overdose 'crisis' is affecting Northern NSW

    Health THE number of Australians dying from unintentional drug overdoses has increased dramatically in the last 10 years, according to a new report.

    Millie's tips to living a long, happy life

    premium_icon Millie's tips to living a long, happy life

    Local Faces Lismore resident celebrated her 100th birthday

    Ballina Shire property sells after generations in one family

    premium_icon Ballina Shire property sells after generations in one family

    Property The spectacular home attracted a hefty price tag

    Are sleeper carriages on trains a thing of the past?

    premium_icon Are sleeper carriages on trains a thing of the past?

    Rural New regional trains won't have a sleeper car option