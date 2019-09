Susanna Freymark Full Profile Login to follow

When a sudden gust of wind blew a tarp and frame to the ground in the show ring at Kyogle Show, the usually placid Clydesdale was spooked.

Before anyone could stop the huge draft horse, it bolted across the ring.

SES rushed to help retrieve the tarp as others tried to catch the Clydesdale.

Owned by Ben Sullivan from Dyraaba, Clydesdale are known for their gentle, calm nature.

But the wind had other ideas.

The horse was quickly bought under control and show ring events continued.