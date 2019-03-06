Get your ticket now for historic AFL match in Lismore

AFL AT OAKES: Will we see a repeat of this exciting match? On July 21, 2018 Lance Franklin of the Swans looks to take a mark during the round 18 AFL game between the Sydney Swans and the Gold Coast Suns at Sydney Cricket Ground.

AFL AT OAKES: Will we see a repeat of this exciting match? On July 21, 2018 Lance Franklin of the Swans looks to take a mark during the round 18 AFL game between the Sydney Swans and the Gold Coast Suns at Sydney Cricket Ground. Tony Feder

WHILE all 1400 seats have sold out ahead of Lismore's historic AFL Sydney Swans versus Gold Coast Suns game on Sunday, thousands of general admittance tickets remain available for Oakes Oval.

Lismore City Council's manager of tourism and events, Mitch Lowe, said he hoped the ground would be filled to its 8000 capacity.

"So far we have sold 3000 tickets, including all 1400 grandstand seats," he said.

"We have good weather predicted for the match, so we anticipate a number of people walking up and buying a ticket on the day."

However, Mr Lowe said to avoid queues, the council was advising people can go online to purchase a general admission ticket.

And with gates opening at 11.30am ahead of the 1.10pm ball toss, there's no doubt going to be a rush to get a prime spot on the grassy hill.

On Saturday, the Swans have invited all members of both Lismore Swans senior and junior clubs to meet and greet with them during their open training session at Oakes Oval at 2.30pm.

After their final session ahead of Sunday's clash, the Swans players will sign autographs.

At 5.15pm, there will be a "cook off" between Sydney Swans vs Gold Coast Suns at Eat The Street, which should be spectacular.

Since 2001 the highest crowd attendance at Oakes Oval was in 8612 on February 24, 2007 for a National Rugby League pre-season game between the Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans.

Information on tickets here.