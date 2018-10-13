Get your sauerkraut brewing for the show

GET BREWING: Research scientist and local fermenter Deborah Perry believes fermenting food is one of the best ways to improve gut health and overall immunity.

GET BREWING: Research scientist and local fermenter Deborah Perry believes fermenting food is one of the best ways to improve gut health and overall immunity. Marc Stapelberg

IT'S TIME to get your best kumbucha and sauerkraut brewing because there's still time to enter the ferment competition at the North Coast National Show.

Seasoned fermenter, competition organiser and judge Deborah Perry started the ferment competition three years ago after trying to enter her fermented pickles into the pickle section - the judges thought they were off because they didn't smell like the other pickles.

"When I suggested our own ferment competition, the show organisers' were thrilled to have a new section at the show," Ms Perry said.

"Each year we get more entries, we only had three the first year, then we had over a dozen last year so it's catching on slowly.

"I want to encourage people to make ferments and enter them in the show. They are healthy alternatives to vinegar pickles as they don't have sugar and are loaded with healthy probiotics to support and strengthen the immune system.

The environmental scientist and researcher said she discovered the world of ferments eight years ago.

"I love ferments because they keep me healthy, and put probiotics into my diet, that's what we need, live probiotics not the stuff sold in shops that's all made in the lab, this is made in your kitchen," she said.

"It gives you live food and live enzymes to help you digest, giving you good gut health ... It's the way of the future.

"There's a whole ferment community here, enter your best, see what others are doing and improve your recipes and show your friends and the wider community what is possible."

Ms Perry makes and sells ferments at the Lismore Farmer's Market on Saturdays at the showground and invited anyone who was interested to come and have a chat.

The categories this year are:

Fermented Vegies: saurkraut, kim chi and any other pickled veg

Fermented Drinks: kombucha, water kefir, milk kefir, kvass, any others

Sourdough breads

sourdough cakes

She said a winning ferment needed the right smell, taste and look.

Take your ferments into the head office at the showground by 10am Wednesday, October 17, get a form and be sure to put the ingredients on the label. Judging will commence at 10.30am.

The 133rd annual North Coast National Show will kick off next Thursday, for more head to: http://www.northcoastnational.com.au/