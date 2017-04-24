25°
Get your requests in for next year's C'weath Games tix

24th Apr 2017 2:28 PM
GC2018 have released ticketing and event schedules with one year to go until Games' time
GC2018 have released ticketing and event schedules with one year to go until Games' time

AND the race is on for tickets to next year's Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The webste officially opened today with the first group of hopeful spectators submitting their requests from 12 noon.

One of the first people to request tickets was Australian dual Olympic and Commonwealth Games swimmer Samantha Riley, who submitted requests to a range of different GC2018 events including Rugby Sevens and the Opening Ceremony for her family of five.

The opening of public ticket requests coincided with today's unveiling of a giant 192m2 GC2018 canvas at the Kangaroo Point Cliffs in Brisbane featuring a hero image of GC2018 Ambassador and Australian swimming star Cameron McEvoy which will be showcased in the GC2018 event city for the next seven days.

Public activations will also be held on the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne at various stages over the next month before ticket requests close on 22 May.

"This is an exciting day for GC2018 as spectators can now start submitting their ticket requests online via gc2018.com/tickets or by calling our friendly GC2018 Ticketing Customer Service Centre on 1300 21 2018,” GOLDOC Chairman Peter Beattie AC said.

"Ticket requests will be accumulated over a four-week period from midday today until 11.59pm on 22 May 2017.

"Spectators can place a ticket request at any time during this phase and no preference will be given to the time of day or date a ticket request is placed.

"Placing a ticket request gives spectators the very best chance to secure tickets for the most in-demand sports sessions.”

GOLDOC CEO Mark Peters said with a total of 278 comeptition sessions on offer, GC2018 presents a wide variety of sports, venues and expereinces to choos from.

"We have ensured the ticket request process is as simple as possible and have included a lot of helpful advice on our website to assist people with submitting their requests,” he said.

"And the best thing of all, is that ticket prices are affordable for people of all ages, with adult tickets starting from as low as $20 and half price children's tickets from $10.”

GC2018 Ambassador and Australian Olympic and Commonwealth Games swimmer Cameron McEvoy said there is over 1,000 hours of world class sporting competitions to see.

"From an athlete's perspective, excitement is really building towards GC2018 and the opening of ticket requests is a major milestone that reminds us that this world class event will be on our doorstep before we know it.” he said.

"I know my family and friends are really excited about submitting their ticket requests, not only for the Swimming at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre but some of the other events as well such as Athletics and Track Cycling.”

Ticket requests will be accumulated over a four-week period from midday today until 11.59pm on 22 May 2017.

No orders will be confirmed or payments taken until after the ticket request phase closes.

Any sessions that have more ticket requests than there is availability will have tickets awarded via a fair and equal draw.

The fair and equal draw is made by computer and processed randomly and KPMG is assisting in reviewing controls in relation this process.

To explore the detailed GC2018 Competition Events Schedule and submit a GC2018 Ticket Request, go to: gc2018.com/tickets.

Highlights of GC2018 Ticket Prices include:

  • 80 per cent of all tickets priced $80 or below
  • Over half of all tickets priced $40 or below
  • Opening Ceremony tickets from $100 for adults and $50 for children
  • Closing Ceremony tickets from $70 for adults and $35 for children
  • Athletics tickets from $20 for adults and $10 for children
  • Rugby Sevens tickets from $30 for adults and $15 for children
  • Beach Volleyball tickets from $30 for adults and $15 for children
  • Swimming tickets from $40 for adults and $20 for children
  • Track Cycling tickets from $50 for adults and $25 for children
  • Children's tickets available for people aged 16 and under as at 4 April 2018
  • Infants under 2 years, as at 4 April 2018, are granted free entry to all events providing they are accompanied by a parent or guardian with a valid ticket and do not occupy a seat.
  • Tickets for people with accessibility requirements will be available for all ticketed sessions and as GC2018 is affiliated to the Queensland Companion Card program, accessible seating will be provided with a complimentary companion ticket.

The Gold Coast will welcome 6,600 athletes and team officials from 70 nations and territories across the Commonwealth - representing more than one third of the world's population.

Topics:  2018 commwealth games gc2018 gold coast whatson



Get your requests in for next year's C'weath Games tix

