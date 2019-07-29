Menu
Kyogle Evening Branch CWA members Odette Nettleton and Debbie Shields getting ready for the second Antiques and Collectibles Roadshow in Kyogle. Susanna Freymark
Community

Get your 'old stuff' valued by experts for only $2

Susanna Freymark
by
28th Jul 2019 11:38 PM
IS THAT old vase from Aunty Dot of any value? Maybe you have an ancient clock or jug that's been hanging around the house. Or a crystal light you inherited?

Bet you'd like to know what it's worth.

For only $2 for two items, your 'stuff' can be valued by experts at the second Antiques and Collectibles Roadshow in Kyogle on Saturday, August 10.

Experts Jeremy Watson-Bell and Louise Aggett will appraise items and one of them will give a public talk about valuing items at Kyogle Memorial Institute.

Antiques and Collectibles Roadshow is hosted by CWA Kyogle Evening Branch at the KMI Hall on Saturday, August 10.

Bring your items from 8.30am - 9.45am to be checked in.

Open to the public from 10am. Gold coin donation entry. Items can be valued for $2 for two items, 50c for each additional item. There will be a talk by Jeremy Watson-Bell or Louise Aggett at 10.30.am

　

antiques collectibles cwa kyogle northern rivers community
Lismore Northern Star

