Get your nominations in for TAFE awards now

TRAINING groups and employers are encouraged to make nominations now for individual entries to the 2017 NSW Training Awards before they close on 17 March.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Skills, John Barilaro, said the NSW Training Awards are the premier recognition for Vocational Education and Training (VET) in NSW.

"The NSW Training Awards are a fantastic celebration and source of recognition for the outstanding effort that thousands of individuals, employers and training organisations put into VET each year in NSW,” Mr Barilaro said.

"The Awards are conducted annually by Training Services NSW to recognise some remarkable achievements.”

Applications for the awards close on Friday March 17.

"These Awards provide a platform for us to celebrate the achievements of all those involved in the success of Smart and Skilled - the Government's training framework which provides eligible students in NSW with access to high-quality, affordable training that meets the needs of industry and which leads to jobs,” he said.

The Deputy Premier said he encouraged registered training organisations and employers, who have not yet considered their nominations for 2017 to go online, look at the various award categories and make a nomination.

"Most individual award category participants compete at the regional level, with successful entrants going on to compete at the state final, so it's a great honour for anyone to be involved,” he said.

Winners from the NSW Training Awards will be announced in eligible categories in September and will then have the opportunity to compete with other states and territories to be named the best in Australia at the Australian Training Awards.

For more information on award categories and to nominate visit: https://www.training.nsw.gov.au