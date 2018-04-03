Get your doughnut fix at new store

LOVE COMES IN CIRCLES: Owner of The Golden Doughnut Naomi Peled said she was excited to finally be open and serving you your favourite sugary treats.

BYRON Bay just got a whole lot sweeter this Easter as a new doughnut and coffee shop opened its doors on Byron St.

After months of anticipation the Golden Doughnut was open for business on Thursday, just in time for possibly one of the biggest weekends in Byron Shire thanks to Bluesfest and Easter long weekend visitors.

Owner Naomi Peled said while it was challenging to get the shop up and running, she was excited to finally be open and serving the community.

"We've had a lot of people excited to come in because the shop has been sitting here for two months, ready, so the build-up has been really big. It's really nice to hear people come in and say 'finally!',” Ms Peled said.

This is Ms Peled's second business on Byron St, as she already owns the Nail Bar Cafe just next door.

"When this shop front became available I was like 'I have to take it'. It's right next door and for some crazy reason I thought two shops would be cool,” Ms Peled said.

"I had the shop for a while and was trying to work out what to do with it.”

Ms Peled said it was on her European trip with her daughter, visiting a variety of chocolate shops, that she came up with the idea to establish a dessert shop in Byron.

"I was trying to think of something Byron didn't have,” she said.

"There aren't a lot of dessert shops. There is a lot of food but not very many sweet things and doughnuts in the last few years have gone crazy.”

There are seven different toppings and flavours to choose from, including cinnamon, salted caramel, Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, berry jam and dark chocolate, as well as the Golden Girl, which has ice-cream and hot chocolate.

Doughnut fans can also mix and match flavours as well as order by boxes of the sugary treats for parties and other gatherings.

The Golden Doughnut also sources as many ingredients as it can locally.

"Salt of Caramel is made by Taste of Byron Bay,” Ms Peled said.

"We get our blueberries and strawberries from the farmers' market every Thursday.”

The Golden Doughnut is open from 8am-4pm, Monday to Friday.

Prices range from $5.50 to $8.