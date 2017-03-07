Get your dancing shoes on to help little Paige

COMMUNITY EFFORT: A benefit is being hosted for Paige Humphreys (centre) to travel overseas for life-saving treatment.

TALENTED North Coast youth will take to the stage to help a little girl receive life-saving treatment.

Nine-year-old busker Sassy Moana and Suzanne Whitman's Little Dragons dance troupe are some of stellar young performers featured on the fundraiser line-up for Coraki girl, Paige Humphreys at Lismore Workers Club.

Paige, who suffers from a rare illness contracted at birth, and her family are raising funds for the nine-year-old to travel abroad to undergo surgery only performed by a handful of surgeons internationally.

Lismore rock legend, Horace Bevan met the little girl in November and he has since been instrumental in making Paige's fundraiser a reality.

Mr Bevan said the fundraising effort aims to raise $40,000 for Paige and her family.

He urged the community to get behind Paige's "urgent” cause and help her on the road to recovery.

"My plea would be that you need to get behind this now,” Mr Bevan said.

He said it is heart warming to have diversity of youth banding together to help Paige.

"It's kids performing to help another kid out,” Mr Bevan said.

The fundraising benefit will be held on Friday, March 24 from 6pm at the Lismore Workers Club.

Tickets $5 for adults, kids under 12 free entry.