Get your breasts checked, it’s free

PROTECT YOUR BREASTS: A mammogram screen is the most effective method of finding breast cancer early.

ELIGIBLE women in Ocean Shores have access to a potentially lifesaving breast screening with the BreastScreen NSW mobile van.

A mammogram can pick-up cancers that cannot be seen or felt.

In NSW, one in seven women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.

Director of BreastScreen NSW, Jane Walsh, said a screening mammogram was one of the most important things women aged 50-74 can do for their health and most effective method of finding breast cancer early.

“A mammogram every two years takes just 20 minutes and it could save your life,” Ms Walsh said.

“Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy.”

Many women believe they aren’t at risk of breast cancer because there’s no family history of the disease.

“Around 90 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history. This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women.”

Ms Walsh said the van in Ocean Shores made it easier for women to attend their recommended two-yearly screening.

“Bringing these vital services to Ocean Shores means more local women can participate and get the support they need,” Ms Walsh said.

“Life gets busy and we want women to make their health a priority.”

The van will be located at the Community Centre, 55 Rajah Rd from February 10 until February 20.

The service is free and there’s no referral needed.

The mobile vans include the latest digital mammography technology and secure wireless communication system.

The NSW Government, through the Cancer Institute NSW, is investing $62.2 million in breast cancer screening this financial year.

Book a mammogram with BreastScreen NSW phone 13 20 50 or book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au

Year round screening services are available at BreastScreen NSW clinics at Tweed Heads and Lismore.