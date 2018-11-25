Menu
THRIPLE THREAT: Tim Omaji, known as Timomatic, is an Australian singer-songwriter, actor and dancer.
Music

Get up close and personal with Timomatic

Javier Encalada
by
25th Nov 2018 11:01 AM
SLIP is the latest single by R'n'B singer songwriter Timomatic, who brings a show that promises to be "up close and personal" with the artist.

Yes, it is the same Timomatic you remember from 2009, when he placed on seventh position at So You Think You Can Dance 2009 and became one of the favourite contestants of the show.

Channel 7's favourite Dance Boss judge has recently released a number of songs, the most recent ones being Thinking 'Bout You, Set It Off, Parachute and Mash Up.

Besides being a recording artist and professional dancer, Timomatic is also an actor: he is currently touring Australia and New Zealand in one of the leading roles in Madiba The Musical.

The production celebrates the life of Nelson Mandela, with Timomatic playing Sam Onatou, a young activist who is arrested in South Africa and meets Nelson Mandela in prison.

Speaking from Sydney, where he is based, Timomatic said audiences can expect a high-energy, entertaining show.

"It's going to be myself and DJ I.Amsolo (Solo Yohi from Justice Crew) in a very interactive show, to get everyone, young and old, involved," he said.

"We are playing all the hits in a party vibe, and the show runs for about an hour."

Timomatic is planning to use his dance and singing skills to offer a very entertaining show.

"We will be dancing and singing, and in the middle of that I really try to inspire people through my story," he said.

"One thing that people notice in my shows is that I get personal with the audience, and I get to tell them a little bit more about myself, and really encourage them to go and chase their dreams, whatever it is they want to do."

"It's a special show, and one for all ages."

 

The artist acknowledged that his style of R'n'B is more playful and danceable than the traditional one.

"Some of the genres I fuse my R'n'B with are House and particularly EDM (Electronic Dance Music) , are very popular here in Australia," he said.

"With the up-tempo songs specially, I feel like there is a very positive reaction to what I do in the Australian market."

"A lot of my down tempo R'N'B songs have not done as well here."

"As long as they have energy, (Australian audiences) react really well to them."

  • At Lismore Workers Club, 231 Keen St, Lismore, on Saturday, December 15, from 7.30pm. Visit lismoreworkers.com.au.

