Get the inside double scoop on gelato

SAMPLERS: Owners of In the Pink at Brunswick Heads Tanya and Glen Lawrence doing some quality assurance research. Christian Morrow

LOOKING for a perfect dilicious fathers day outing.

How about a wander round Bruns and a $1 gelato from 12noon until 2pm on Saturday or Sunday at the new In the Pink gelato bar at Brunswick Heads.

IN THE PINK: Ice cream technicians Yasmin Nelson-Chapman, Bronte Powick and Bree Lang Christian Morrow

Gelatoristas across the shire already flock to In the Pink at Byron Bay and now they have expanded to 16 The Terrace at the old Milk Bar site.

Owners Tanya and Glen Lawrence also own Cape Byron Lighthouse Cafe and Glen has been making gelato the old fashioned way for the past for the past 30 years.

The secret to making great gelato isn't really a secret at all.

"They call me old fashioned,” Glen said.

"These days gelato is often made using a lot of chemicals but we still make it with milk cream and sugar and only .03 percent chemical

"We just don't cut corners buying the best hazel nut pastes we can from Italy and the best chocolate we can. The fruit we buy at peak times from local markets, freezing some for use throughout the year.

At In the Pink the classics are always the classics with hokey pokey, mango macadamia and the Ferrero Roche always perennial favourites.

"We make about 120 litres at a time. We cook up a batch in about 2 hours then we leave it to age overnight and then the next day blend in the flavours.

Tanya's family has been holidaying in Brunswick for 70 years and Glen has been selling gelato through Bruns outlets for 30 years.

"Brunswick Heads is a beautiful spot and we have been looking to open here for many years,” Glen said.

"When the opportunity came to purchase the building and the business it gave us a chance for our dream to come true'

There will be five members of the Lawrence family working in the new shop when it opens.

One of Glen's other sons and daugter in law will be opening their own gelato business in Fremantle in September.

In the Pink Bruns will be open up until 8pm on week nights and 9 or 10pm on weekends