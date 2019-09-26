Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dance
Dance
News

Get the Beat: Full schedule, livestream

25th Sep 2019 1:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE national hip hop competition, Get the Beat, will be livestreamed from Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast to this site from Friday to Tuesday.

It's the first time we've livestreamed dance, but bearing in mind the number of parents who have contacted us about it, we expect to have many sets of interested eyes.

Here's the livestream schedule:

Friday, September 27: Hip hop solos from age 12 and all crews

Saturday, September 28: 12 & U and Open Age Group acts

Sunday, September 29: 6 & U and 10 & U Group Acts

Monday, September 30: 8 & U and 15 & U Group Acts + Senior & Pre Professional Champion Solos

Tuesday, October 1: Mini - Teen Champion Solos

caloundra get the beat livestream sunshine coast

Top Stories

    Distressed, remorseful mum-of-eight sentenced over bushfire

    premium_icon Distressed, remorseful mum-of-eight sentenced over bushfire

    Crime THE magistrate was faced with a “difficult sentencing exercise” in balancing her genuine contrition with the need to denounce such behaviour.

    Mayors express concerns over new council comparison site

    premium_icon Mayors express concerns over new council comparison site

    Council News New website lets ratepayers compare council performances

    Why Lennox Head politician changed her mind on abortion

    premium_icon Why Lennox Head politician changed her mind on abortion

    Politics Lennox resident voted on a bill that decriminalises abortion

    Driver disqualified until 2030 caught drug driving

    premium_icon Driver disqualified until 2030 caught drug driving

    Crime The Sydney woman had also had her parole revoked