Get that bare skin ready: A new tattoo studio has opened

Claire Reid is excited to open Byron Bay Temple Tattoo with a focus on providing customers with a quality experience and intricate and detailed pieces of work for clients.

Claire Reid is excited to open Byron Bay Temple Tattoo with a focus on providing customers with a quality experience and intricate and detailed pieces of work for clients. Marc Stapelberg

BYRON'S newest tattoo studio owner Claire Reid blends her love for ink and oil painting to create true body art.

The renowned tattoo artist and oil painter said it was "a relief" to tattoo again after opening the doors of Temple Tattoo in the heart of Byron Bay a fortnight ago.

"It's been really good so far we've been so busy with an average of 13 customers a day coming in," Miss Reid said.

"Especially with it being schoolies... it's the perfect time to open and I have a great team."

Together with Beau Beal, Jess Saunders, Ben Milken and Jimi Parsons, Miss Reid said Temple Tattoo had united a vision of high quality art and tattooing, alongside principles of living in deep harmony with the planet and connection with self.

Claire Reid with the team Jimi Parsons, Jess Saunders, Mallory Hammond at Byron Bay Temple Tattoo. Marc Stapelberg

"Three of my artists have moved up from Melbourne to work for me," Miss Reid said.

"We offer customer design and sit down consultation and take time to really establish what they want.

"We don't rush people and we are fairly priced. It's also a comfortable, non-intimidating environment - most artists here are female."

She said opening the new studio has been an "easy journey" after closing her Anja Temple Yoga and Tattoo studio in Ocean Shores back in April.

Specialising in realism, colour, black and grey, fine line botanical, psychedelic tattooing and dreadlocks, Temple Tattoo has an arty feel and wholesome vibe.

"We focus on people who like to have a meaning behind their tattoo, so putting something on their body that represents that and helps them to embody that, be it their way of life or some experience," she said.

"A lot of other studies want to put something on the body and they are not really bothered, but we like to help people design the right tattoo for them."

Hailing from England, Miss Reid arrived to Australia in 2008 after taking an invitation to guest spot in a tattoo studio in Melbourne.

She's travelled the world over, drawing inspiration from the unique opportunities of working and living with renowned tattoo artists and painters of all different styles and mediums.

With a background in oil painting she is able to provide black and grey realism, and colour realism to a high level of skill and technical flare.

Claire Reid is excited to open Byron Bay Temple Tattoo with a focus on providing customers with a quality experience and intricate and detailed pieces of work for clients. Marc Stapelberg

"A customer of mine in the UK had told me to go to Byron Bay, so I came in early 2009 and never left," she said.

"I've travelled and done guest spots and worked at a lot of tattoo conventions overseas and I've worked all over the region before I opened Anja.

"But I had a daughter three years ago so I've got a bit more of a grounded lifestyle now - so a lot less travelling."

Miss Reid said she'd been making her hobby her job for more than 14 years.

"I wanted to be a tattoo artist from when I was 16 and used to cover myself in henna tattoos, so this is the perfect job for me," she said.

"It's a passion, it's like a meditation, I feel so good when I'm painting or drawing or tattooing.

"I feel like when I'm working its my time off."

Miss Reid invited everyone to the official Temple Tattoo Opening party from 10am-7pm on Saturday, December 15 for live tattooing, live music and a special Aboriginal welcoming and fire ceremony.

"Everyone can come and meet the artists or get their dread locks done," she said.

"I'd like to thank Jimmi for helping build the whole studio and our apprentice Jesse for doing all the logos."

Find Temple Tattoo at shop 3/11 Fletcher St, Byron Bay, Monday - Saturday, 10am -5pm and Sunday by appointment.

.