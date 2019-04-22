Get some great Nosh at Ballina's newest cafe

SEASONED business partners and couple Dan and Kiri Davidson have landed in Ballina to do what they love - owning and operating a cafe together.

Ballina's newest cafe Nosh, is the sixth business the husband and wife duo have owned together and for being open not even a week, the constant bustle of smiling customers was good sign.

"We are strong as a couple and we work so well together,” Dan said from the kitchen.

"We both can do both sides as well, I can barrister and she can cook.

"We have always been in this industry and we always seem to get drawn back into it ... we love the community and we do it because we love it.”

After living and running a catering company and cafe in New Zealand for six years and embarking on a spot of travelling with their kids in Asia, Dan said the couple couldn't wait to get back to serving fresh healthy eats and drinks to the Ballina community.

"We opened on Monday and it feels great,” he said.

"We've had a really positive response from the locals so far.

"We choose Ballina because it is a beautiful area ... it's laid back and still really close to everything and our friends live here.

"We are here for the long term, the kids will go to school here.”

Offering Moonshine Coffee from Federal, Dan said the couple were excited to be the first business owners to stock the popular blend at Nosh.

"Moonshine are very particular in how we make the coffee with it,” he said.

"They want us to make it a certain way because it's a certain blend. It tastes amazing though.”

Formally 25-year old Sirocco café, the interior of Nosh was designed by the couple's friend Alexis Schnitger and the renovations were a group effort.

"We stripped this place out, gutted it and rebuilt it and we have no building skills,” Dan chuckled.

"But we had our friends Alfred and Alexis Schnitger. Alexis is an artist and a designer and Alfred is a sparky, they helped us a lot.”

Serving up a seasonal menu with vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options, the couple pride themselves on using fresh produce to make dishes from scratch.

"There's something for everybody here, there's something for vegans, people who are gluten free, it's fresh and we have a lot of experience putting out great food,” he said.

"We do custom burgers and traditional favourites like eggs benny's and smashed avo.

"We have bowls - like the salmon bowl, or mexi bowl which are popular. We also have amazing hand made cakes, made by Alexis who has her own cake company - Eat Sweet Handmade Cakes.”

He said the most popular item on the menu so far was the super greens as well as the house zucchini and corn fritters.

"We hope to build a reputation as good solid cafe in the community and have good staff,” he said.

"We want a good lifestyle, we have two small children so we are only open six days a week.”

Nosh is open from 7.30am to 3pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 2pm Saturday. Find Nosh at 136 River St, Ballina.