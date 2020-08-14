GET READY: Your weekend sport starts here
AFL
Lismore Swans at Oakes Oval
Men V Ballina 2pm Saturday
Women V Ballina 4.45pm Saturday
No reserves
Tweed Tigers at Round Mountain Oval
Women V Byron Magpies, 7pm Friday night
Reserves V Byron Magpies 12pm Saturday
Seniors V Byron Magpies 2pm Saturday
HOCKEY
Week 5 FNC Hockey Inc. – FIXTURES
Goonellabah Complex – Turf 1
Time Div. Team 1 Team 2 Umpires
Friday – 14 August
6:25pm B1W Northern Star v Coraki (Easts B2W / S’landers B2W)
7:55pm B2W East Lismore v Summerlanders (Star B1 / Coraki B1W)
Saturday – 15 August
9:00am U9 Coraki v Star Penguins (A’ville U11’s w Club Mentor)
9:00am U9 Alstonville v Star Crows (Star Magpies U11’s w Club Mentor)
10:00am U11 Alstonville v Star Pandas (Ballina Blue U13’s)
10:00am U11 Star Magpies v Ballina (Star U13’s)
11:00am U15 Northern Star v Ballina Blue (Star SRW / East ARW)
12:00pm U13 Northern Star v Ballina (Star U15’s /Ballina Blue U15’s)
1:30pm ARW East Lismore v Northern Star (Jane Parrish / Star AW)
3:00pm AW East Lismore v Northern Star (Coraki AW / Ballina AW)
4:30pm AW Coraki v Ballina (Declan Robinson / Star ARW
Sunday – 16 August
9:00am U13 East Lismore v Alstonville (East U15’s / A’ville U15’s)
10:00am U15 East Lismore v Alstonville (East U13’s / A’ville U13’s w Club Mentor)
11:15am AM East Lismore v Ballina R (East BCM / Coraki BCM)
12:45pm AM Northern Star v Ballina A (East AM / Ballina RM)
2:15pm BCM East Lismore v Coraki (Star AM / Ballina AM)
Goonellabah Complex – Turf 2
Time Div. Team 1 Team 2 Umpires
Saturday – 15 August
8:45am MINKYMINKY v MINKY
8:45am U9 East Lismore v Ballina (East Tigers w Club Mentor)
9:45am U11 East Tigers v East Lions (Easts)
10:45am U15 East Lismore v Coraki (East U13’s / Cor5aki U13’s w Club Mentor)
11:45am U13 East Lismore v Coraki (Easts U15’s / Coraki U15’s)
1:15pm BCM Coraki v Northern Star B (Easts / A’ville)
2:45pm BCM East Lismore v Alstonville (Coraki / Star B)
Sunday – 16 August
9:15am U11East Lions v Alstonville (Easts w Club Mentor)
9:15am U11 Star Pandas v Star Magpies (Star w Club Mentor)
Ballina Complex – Ballina Turf
Time Div. Team 1T eam 2 Umpires
Friday – 14 August
6:25pm B1W Ballina v Alstonville (Ballina B2W / A’ville B2W)
7:55pm B2W Ballina v Alstonville (Ballina B1W / A’ville B1W)
Saturday – 15 August
1:30pm ARW Ballina Black v Ballina White (Daykin Stanger / Luka Venables)
3:00pm BCM Ballina B v Northern Star C (Helen Jarvie / Ballina RM)
4:30pm AM Ballina R v Northern Star (Ballina AM / Easts AM)
6:00pm AM Ballina A v East Lismore (Ballina R / Star AM)
Sunday – 16 August
9:00am U1 1 Ballina v East Tigers (Jane Parrish)
10:00am U13 Ballina v Coraki (Ballina U15’s / Coraki U15’s)
11:00am U15 Ballina Blue v Coraki (Ballina U13’s / Coraki U13’s w Club Mentor)
12:15pm BCM Ballina C v Northern Star C (Ballina B / Star B)
1:45pm BCM Ballina B v Northern Star B (Ballina C / Star C)
NETBALL
Ballina
Grade Match Time Home Team Away Team Venue Name
SET 9:00AM Cherry Stars (All Saints) V Headlands Nemos Court 03
SET 9:00AM Lil Rascals (Lennox) V Lennox Lasers Court 04
SET 9:00AM Pink Magic (All Saints) V Lil Leopards (Lennox) Court 01
GO 9:00AM Headlands Guppies V Headlands TadpolesCourt 06
GO 10:00AM Ospreys (All Saints) V Cherry Blossoms (All Saints) Court 04
GO 10:00AM Wave Girls (All Saints) V Headlands DolphinsCourt 01
GO 10:00AM Headlands Tadpoles V Headlands DorysCourt 06
GO 10:00AM Green Goblins (Lennox) V Headlands MermaidsCourt 03
INTERMEDIATE
DIV 1 (11-13 YRS) 1 0:00 AM Little Legends (Lennox) V Headlands Splash Court 02
DIV 2 (11-13 YRS) 12:45 PM Little Pesties (Lennox) V Headlands Nippers Court 05
DIV 2 (11-13 YRS) 12:45PM Headlands Bluebottles V All Saints Lightning Bolts Court 06
DIV 2 (11-13 YRS) 12:45PM Coastal Cruisers Netball V All Saints Aces Court 04
DIV 1 (11-13 YRS) 11:20AM Headlands Splash V Headlands Surfies Court 01
DIV 1 (11-13 YRS) 11:20AM Pink Panthers (All Saints) V Lennox Lynx Court 02
DIV 2 (11-13 YRS) 11:20AM All Saints Tulips V All Saints Amethysts Court 03
CADET
DIV 2 (14-18 YRS) 11:20AM Lennox Green Machines V Headlands Breakers Court 04
DIV 2 (14-18 YRS) 11:20AM Headlands Tornadoes V Lennox Lightning Court 05
DIV 2 (14-18 YRS) 11:20AM Headlands Cyclones V #Cherrybombs Court 06
DIV 1 (14-18 YRS) 12:45PM All Saints Diamonds V Headlands Stingers Court 02
DIV 1 (14-18 YRS) 12:45PM All Saints Amazons V Headlands Snappers Court 01
DIV 2 (14-18 YRS) 12:45PM Stingrays (All Saints PWD) V Lennox Lightning Court 03
DIV 1 (14-18 YRS) 2:20PM All Saints Warriors V Lennox Smoothies Court 05
DIV 2 (14-18 YRS) 2:20PM All Saints Warriors V Lennox Smoothies Court 05
SENIOR
DIV 13:45PM Lunatics (Lennox) V Ball Bustas (Ind) Court 03
DIV 13:45PM All Pest (Lennox) V Legends (Lennox) Court 01
DIV 13:45PM 3Footers (Lennox) V Legends (All Saints) Court 05
DIV 23:45PM Legends (All Saints) V 3Footers (Lennox) Court 05
DIV 22:20PM Poppies (All Saints) V Lashes (Lennox) Court 03
DIV 22:20PM Breast Friends (Ind) V Retro (Lennox) Court 01
Brunswick Byron Netball Association
Draw Round 5
15 August 2020
12:30pm – NetSetGo
Court 7 – Tornados v Blueberries – Umpire – Tornados
Court 9 – Hurricanes v Lollipops – Umpire – Hurricanes
12:15pm – Under 12’s
Court 1 – Starfish v Monsoon’s – Umpire – Brooke Towers/Lulu Miller
Court 2 – Big Boys V Turtles – Umpire – Tess/Bella
Court 5 – Moocows v Billigoats – Umpire – Evie Boschma-Wagner/Lili Hopkins
Court 6 – M&M’s V Burritos – Umpire – Amasra/Leela Awad
1:45pm – Under 17’s and Seniors
Court 1 – Mozzies v Stingrays – Umpire – Julie Ryan/Thunder
Court 2 – Seahorses v Bliss – Umpire – Bella/Celeste
Court 3 – Mysterys v Kiwas – Umpire – Danielle Ross/Amanda Bower
Court 4 – Bombers v Cyclones – Umpire – Evie Porter/Magpies
Court 5 – Buzz v Breeze – Umpire – Jo/Ivy Glynn
Court 6 – Chinny Charges v Cruisers – Umpire – Narelle/Lucy
3:30pm – Under 17’s and Seniors
Court 1 – Buzz v Hot Tuna – Umpire – Sashi/Janine
Court 2 – Coctails v Rainbow Magic – Umpire – Rebecca/Chloe
Court 4 – Narwhals v Magic – Umpire – Layla Goundrie/Pia Brittain
Court 5 – Magpies v Giants – Umpire – Della/Kelly
Court 6 – Mudslide v Thunder – Zara/Narelle
RUGBY LEAGUE – NORTHERN RIVERS REGIONAL RUGBY LEAGUE
Gold
Casino v Marist Brothers
Mullumbimby v Ballina
BYE Northern United
Green
Cudgen v Murwillumbah
Bilambil v Tweed Coast
BYE Byron Bay
RACING
$30,000 The Hotel Cecil Casino Cup on Saturday
At Casino Racing Club, Grafton Rd, Casino
RUGBY UNION – FAR NORTH COAST RUGBY UNION
First grade team lists Round fiver August 15 2020
Ballina: 1. Sam Pearce, 2. Syd Malietoa, 3. Callam Turner, 4. Jake O’Connor, 5. Kye Cribb, 6. Brad Brown (c), 7. Jake Smith, 8. Sylvester Fahamokioa, 9. Nick Watson, 10. Sam Giltrap, 11. Samisoi Yamai, 12. Ant Lolohea, 13. Nemani Matirewa, 14. Terry Ferguson, 15. Joel Noble
Coach: Karl Lupton
V
Bangalow: 1. Dan Pym, 2. Omar Sella, 3. Liam Mustchin, 4. Jock Craigie, 5. Rob Wightman, 6. Jack Bensley, 7. Ryan Biscoe, 8. Darcy Hilton (c), 9. Will Latham, 10. Will Hawkins, 11. Daniel Proudman, 12. Blake Neilsen, 13. Jed Erickson, 14. Hamish Guest, 15. Chase Hay
Coaches: Tim Cohen, Ross Larsson
Referee: Matt Clayton
Casino: 1. Craig Connolly, 2. Jake Clark, 3. Brock Armstrong, 4. J Nelson, 5. Corey Townsend, 6. Josef Lalabalavu, 7. Marcus Cusack, 8. Jacob Dunn, 9. Ben Collison, 10. Stephen Murchie (c), 11. Nick Benn, 12. Carl Tahatu, 13. Bryce Spencer, 14. William Campbell, 15. Korey Bennett
Coach: Doug Murray
V
Grafton: 1. Jack Anderson, 2. Billy Whalan, 3. Chris Owen, 4. Guy Robertson, 5 James Hughes, 5. 6. Rob Hill, 7. Josh Rigg, 8. Ed McGrath, 9. Adam Smidt, 10. Kyle Hancock, 11. Timothy Rigg, 12. Jake Martin, 13. Luke Worthing, 14. Ethan Meyer-Creighton, 15. Michael Wright
Coach: Brett Graham
Referee: Peter Campbell
Lennox Head: 1. Angus Langfield, 2. John Young, 3. Kurt Orlanno, 4. Jake Carter, 5. Mick Muir, 6. Hayden Blair, 7. Dylan McKissock, 8. Callum Jones (c), 9. Sunny Sheather, 10. Berrick Barnes, 11. Tas De Groot, 12. Sam Stewart, 13. Callum S Jones, 14. Marty McNamara, 15. Zak Condon
Coach: Rob Fish
V
Lismore: 1. Tate Bailey, 2. Cameron Bryant, 3. Ben Carroll, 4. Nick Forzan, 5. Gavin Tulk (c), 6. Isaac McLean, 7. Ryan Wolton, 8. Inasa Naulivou, 9. Jack Everingham, 10. Chris Clark, 11. Perry Daly, 12. Jake Lennon, 13. Cody Johnston, 14. Romulo Lewenqila, 15. Stephen Hughes
Coach: Ray Taylor
Referee: Peter Brown
Casuarina Beach: 1. Dan Raye, 2. Trent Ryan, 3. Max Graham, 4. Tom Tanner, 5. Chris Dowling, 6. Mikaere Pentito, 7. Jem McDonald, 8. Matt Worland, 9. Sam Harrison, 10. Vitori Buatava (c), 11. Tuveia Leon, 12. Jay Younger, 13, Kai George, 14. Webb Lillis, 15. Casey Calder
Coach: Mick Hall
V
Wollongbar Alstonville: 1. Benji Tiatia, 2. Bill Johnston, 3. Jaiden Reginato, 4. Sam Jones, 5. Josh Galbraith, 6. Austin Markwort, 7. Zac Hyatt, 8. Hamish Mould (c), 9. Louis Hollman, 10. Ben Damen, 11. Bodi Smith, 12. Jake Lubrano, 13. Rory Collings, 14. James Vidler, 15. Sam Kerry
Coach: Paul Jeffery
Referee: Rob Walker
SOCCER
A good day out will be held at Eureka FC as they hold their aero-tolerance abuse on and off the ground event.
Men’s Premier League
FRIDAY
Alstonville FC v Goonellabah FC Crawford Park Alstonville 8pm
S ATURDAY
Lismore Richmond Rovers FC v Byron Bay FC Bill Harris Field East Lismore 3pm
Bangalow Bluedogs v South Lismore FC Jeff Schneider Field Bangalow 3pm
SUNDAY
Maclean Bobcats v Lismore Thistles SC Wherrett Park Maclean 2.30pm
TUESDAY 18th August
South Lismore FC v Lismore Thistles SC Caniaba St Field South Lismore 6pm
Bangalow Bluedogs v Goonellabah FC Jeff Schneider Field Bangalow 8pm
WEDNESDAY 19th August
Alstonville FC v Lismore Richmond Rovers FC Crawford Park Alstonville 8pm
THURSDAY 20th August
Maclean Bobcats v Byron Bay FC Wherrett Park Maclean 7.30pm
Women’s Premier League
FRIDAY
Goonellabah FC v Bangalow Bluedogs Weston Park Goonellabah 7pm
Alstonville FC v Byron Bay FC Crawford Park Alstonville 8pm
Lennox Head FC v Lismore Thistles SC Skennars Head 8pm
WEDNESDAY 19th August
Alstonville FC v Bangalow Bluedogs Crawford Park Alstonville 6pm
Lismore Thistles SC v Byron Bay FC John Ryan Field East Lismore 8pm
