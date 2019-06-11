Get ready to mingle at new singles night

AlanaTougher and Susie Watson are organising the Singles Night at Club Lennox in Lennox Head.

TIRED of never-ending messaging online on dating apps, or meeting people who look nothing like their profile picture?

A new singles night that promises to be fun, relaxed and safe has been announced for Lennox Head.

The event, organised by Susie Watson and Alanah Tougher, hopes to bring men and women from across the Northern Rivers out for night of live music, drinks and socialising.

Ms Watson said the call is for men an women aged 30 to 50-something.

"The idea is for singles to have fun, try something different, come out with their friends and meet new people. Who knows? The sky is the limit,” she said.

Although some tickets have sold online and from the club, organisers have made a call specially to men to get tickets in advance.

"We know many guys are thinking about or talking to their friends about coming, so please don't wait until the last minute and get your tickets soon,” Ms Watson said.

The event will be held in the dining area, offering a private setting to the night, with the chance of enjoying live music and even have a romantic dance if the music calls for it.

Singles attending the event would receive a glass of sparkly wine for the ladies and a beer for the men at arrival.

There will be finger food and canapes available throughout the night, plus live music by Jock Barnes.