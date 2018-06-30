Menu
DANCE: Get ready to dance Latin boogaloo, mambo and salsa at Ay Pachanga.
Music

Get ready to mambo at this big Latin fiesta

Javier Encalada
by
27th Jun 2018 4:30 PM

FOLLOWING sell-out shows in Sydney, Ay Pachanga celebrates the world's largest Latin label, Fania Records, and promises to transform the Italo Club in Lismore into a buzzing party, filled with Latin-Jazz and salsa.

Music director Martin Taylor (Mucho Mambo) is returning with his line-up of top Australian musicians performing famous Latin sounds of the 1960s and 1970s: Latin boogaloo, salsa and mambo.

Joining them on stage are award winning dancers in a colourful showcase, celebrating the street styles of Latin New York in the Fania era.

Fania Records is renowned for housing some of the greatest pioneers of salsa music.

Salsa is a style of music that was born in New York in the 1960s and 1970s that fused musical genres such as Cuban Son, Mambo and Latin Jazz.

Lismore Northern Star

