Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Progress shots of the Maclean Interchange shot in June, will open in the coming weeks.
Progress shots of the Maclean Interchange shot in June, will open in the coming weeks.
News

GET READY MACLEAN: Interchange set to open soon

Adam Hourigan
27th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MACLEAN'S connection to the new Pacific Highway is almost ready to go.

The Maclean interchange is on track to open in the coming weeks as the Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Highway upgrade nears the finish line.

As part of the change, the western roundabout and overpass bridge will open and the temporary diversions in place at Edwards Creek and Jubilee Street will be removed.

Both Jubilee Street and Cameron Street will permanently close to through traffic and local access will be via the new interchange

NSW Member for Clarence and Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure Chris Gulaptis said motorists right up and down the coast of NSW would soon enjoy the new and improved journey.

>>> $20M boost for Big River Way as highway continues on

"This is an exciting time for Maclean residents with the new interchange providing safe and quick access to the new motorway while at the same time providing improved access to the communities of Townsend, Gulmarrad and Brooms Head," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The old overpass bridge over Jubilee Street will also be removed, and a shared user path will be built to connect pedestrians and cyclists between Maclean and Townsend.

"This path is expected to take about a month to complete once the interchange is opened to traffic."

Progress shots of the Maclean Interchange shot in June, will open in the coming weeks.
Progress shots of the Maclean Interchange shot in June, will open in the coming weeks.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the Maclean interchange opening in August would further transform local journeys by providing safe and efficient access to the new road.

"The Woolgoolga to Ballina project is the final piece of the $15 billion Pacific Highway upgrade to make the journey safer from Hexham to the Queensland border," Mr McCormack said.

"Since the Pacific Highway upgrade program started 20 years ago, the number of fatalities on the highway annually has dropped dramatically, from more than 50 each year to less than 20 last year."

>>> CHANGES: Asphalting to cause disruption to highway traffic

The Pacific Highway upgrade is now about 89 per cent complete, and has created more than 3000 jobs at its peak.

A community notification for Maclean interchange will be distributed to local residents to further explain the traffic changes.

The notification and project updates are also available online at pacifichighway.nsw.gov.au.

Electronic message signs will provide wayfinding information, and motorists should be aware of traffic management and reduced speed limits though the area while work continues to build the upgrade.

clarence development coastal views maclean maclean interchange pacific highway upgrade woolgoolga to ballina upgrade
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New restaurant’s chef once cooked for a dictator

        premium_icon New restaurant’s chef once cooked for a dictator

        News LATEST restaurant to open in Lismore has a 'secret weapon'.

        ‘We’re still here’: Business celebrates 125 years

        premium_icon ‘We’re still here’: Business celebrates 125 years

        News Norco is now a household name across the country

        No more ‘hiking through floods up to your armpits’

        premium_icon No more ‘hiking through floods up to your armpits’

        News THE pain of quickly burning through shock absorbers will soon be a thing of the...

        Masterplan step in the right direction for rail trail

        premium_icon Masterplan step in the right direction for rail trail

        News A LENNOX Head firm has been selected to work on the 13.5km Casino to Bentley...