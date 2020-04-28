Get ready for Nimbin’s first virtual MardiGrass

The first Nimbin Mardigrass is set to go virtual this weekend. Head to virtualmardigrass.com for more.

NIMBIN MardiGrass supporters can rejoice knowing the annual cannabis reform protest and celebration will go virtual next weekend.

Like many events across the region, the May 1-3 rally pushing for law reform was cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But for those who tune in and get involved with the new online format, head organiser Michael Balderstone said it will "just like being at MardiGrass, but not quite and still as fun."

"The whole lockdown is hard for cannabis users, virtual MardiGrass is more of solidarity than a protest - us all sticking together and supporting each other - that's a big part of MardiGrass," he said.

With the international tourist town being hit hard by coronavirus pandemic, Mr Baldertone said the cancellation of MardiGrass 2020 was a huge loss for Nimbin.

"We are already going through a tough time, we've been hit for a long time, it's a huge change for us," he said.

"It's about people uniting now, and keeping spirits high.

"We always have a lot of international visitors at MardiGrass, but online it will be truly global this year."

To get involved head to virtualmardigrass.com, register and use the Discord chat room to send in entries to the Hemp Olympix joint rolling and bong throw events, Pot Poetry and Pot Art, the HEMP Fashion Parade, Weed Laughs and the MardiGrass Music Awards.

There's plenty of free tickets to the next real MardiGrass to be won.

Mr Balderstone said once attendees head to Virtualmardigrass.com the various content streams will go live and there would be links to the zoom rooms and the Youtube and Facebook Live Feeds.

"Attendees can also send in cannabis questions of any kind, legal or illegal, medicinal or industrial, and next weekend various doctors, healers, growers and makers will be available to answer and chat," he said.

"Remember it's a protest asking for the prohibition of cannabis to end and we're trying to have some fun while we're at it."

For more information phone Mr Balderstone 6689 75 25 or Max Stone 0459 120 255.