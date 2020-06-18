Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REOPENING: Kyogle Tip Shop will be opening its doors from Thursday, 25 June.
REOPENING: Kyogle Tip Shop will be opening its doors from Thursday, 25 June.
News

Get ready for bargain hunting at the Kyogle tip shop

Cath Piltz
18th Jun 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOLLOWING the easing of government restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyogle Together will be reopening the Kyogle Tip Shop from Thursday, June 25.

The council encourages the community to support the reopening by donating goods and materials or stopping in to purchase items for sale.

Goods and materials available for purchase through the Tip Shop include:

Whitegoods and household appliances

Building, construction and renovating materials

Tools and gardening equipment

Toys and sporting equipment

Home decoration items

Second-hand furniture

Car and bike parts and accessories.

The Tip Shop is open from 9am until 12pm, Thursdays to Sundays.

kyogle council northern rivers waste
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'It felt top secret': Local UFO sighting could be in movie

        premium_icon 'It felt top secret': Local UFO sighting could be in movie

        News A Nimbin local’s shock UFO encounter is being investigated by Australia’s 'leading ufology body'.

        Woman sentenced for defrauding medical business of $180K

        premium_icon Woman sentenced for defrauding medical business of $180K

        Crime Tracey Louise Hughes jailed over work rip off

        We've told your stories for 144 years, we won't stop

        We've told your stories for 144 years, we won't stop

        News We're still committed to reporting local news into the future

        'Job losses inevitable’ as SCU scrambles to save its future

        premium_icon 'Job losses inevitable’ as SCU scrambles to save its future

        News Staff are angry and frustrated after briefing from university execs