Get ready for bargain hunting at the Kyogle tip shop

REOPENING: Kyogle Tip Shop will be opening its doors from Thursday, 25 June.

FOLLOWING the easing of government restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyogle Together will be reopening the Kyogle Tip Shop from Thursday, June 25.

The council encourages the community to support the reopening by donating goods and materials or stopping in to purchase items for sale.

Goods and materials available for purchase through the Tip Shop include:

● Whitegoods and household appliances

● Building, construction and renovating materials

● Tools and gardening equipment

● Toys and sporting equipment

● Home decoration items

● Second-hand furniture

● Car and bike parts and accessories.

The Tip Shop is open from 9am until 12pm, Thursdays to Sundays.