Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THEY'RE OFF: Competitors make a break for the water in the 2015 Australia Day Wategos to Main Beach Paddle. Photo Christian Morrow / Byron Shire News
THEY'RE OFF: Competitors make a break for the water in the 2015 Australia Day Wategos to Main Beach Paddle. Photo Christian Morrow / Byron Shire News
News

Get ready for annual fun-filled paddle across the Bay

15th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN Byron Bay each year on Australia Day, surfers gather to have a fun-filled day and paddle across Byron Bay.

The paddle starts at Wategos Beach, and finishes up at the Surf Life Saving Club on Main Beach.

The event started in 2009 and sees hundreds of people participate every year. Minimum age is 9.

Participants can use a surfboard, nipper board, mal, clubby mal or SUP.

There will be a minibus running from the Surf Club in Byron Bay.

Registrations on the day start at 8am-9am at the Byron Bay Surf Club, and 8am - 10am at Wategos Beach.

At Wategos beach, Byron Bay, on Sunday, January 26, racing from 11am to 2pm.

For registrations visit byronboardpaddle.com.au.

australia day byron bay byron bay surf life saving club wategos beach what's on byron bay
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Video that got a man sacked

      Video that got a man sacked
      • 15th Jan 2020 1:00 PM

      Top Stories

        Jewellery heist could be linked to group crime spree

        premium_icon Jewellery heist could be linked to group crime spree

        Crime A RAM raid of a Ballina shopping centre last month in order to rob a jewellery store may be part of a widespread criminal initiative.

        Property search leads to arrest of Evans man

        premium_icon Property search leads to arrest of Evans man

        News HE will face court today on a number of break and enter offences after being...

        Can these new players help Rams creep up NRRRL ladder?

        premium_icon Can these new players help Rams creep up NRRRL ladder?

        Sport THREE new signings could help Marist Brothers climb up from second last spot to...

        Renowned Bundjalung artist defied the odds

        premium_icon Renowned Bundjalung artist defied the odds

        News PROUD Cabbage Tree Island boy, who died on Monday, went on to become an...