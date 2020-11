Get ready for a rollercoaster week of weather

IT WAS pretty nice to see a drop in temperatures yesterday, but what can we expect for the rest of the week?

It is summer, so it’s no surprise it will be hot, but according to the Bureau of Meteorology, Lismore’s temperatures are set to be all over the place.

On Wednesday, temperatures are set to rise 9C from yesterday’s 27C, hitting 36C.

But the roller coaster won’t end there, dropping back to 27C on Thursday, before climbing back to 37C on the weekend.

Today will be cloudy, and there will be a 40 per cent chance of rain on Thursday and Friday – but even then, the prediction is only for up to 3mm of rain.

The minimum temperatures are what can make it hard to find any relief from the hot weather, and this week, they are not going to fall below 16C.

On Sunday, Lismore’s temperatures reached 39.6 at the airport weather station, Casino hit 40.0, Evans Head reached 38.7, and Murwillumbah 36.2.

Lismore temperatures

Today: Minimum 17, Maximum 32

Wednesday: Minimum 18, Maximum 36

Thursday: Minimum 17, Maximum 27

Friday: Minimum 16, Maximum 33

Saturday: Minimum 17, Maximum 33

Sunday: Minimum 19, Maximum 37

Ballina temperatures

Today: Minimum 19, Maximum 28

Wednesday: Minimum 21, Maximum 31

Thursday: Minimum 19, Maximum 26

Friday: Minimum 19, Maximum 31

Saturday: Minimum 20, Maximum 30

Sunday: Minimum 20, Maximum 35

Byron Bay temperatures

Today: Minimum 21, Maximum 28

Wednesday: Minimum 23, Maximum 30

Thursday: Minimum 21, Maximum 25

Friday: Minimum 21, Maximum 29

Saturday: Minimum 22, Maximum 29

Sunday: Minimum 22, Maximum 32

Casino temperatures

Today: Minimum 18, Maximum 37

Wednesday: Minimum 20, Maximum 39

Thursday: Minimum 19, Maximum 29

Friday: Minimum 18, Maximum 31

Saturday: Minimum 19, Maximum 36

Sunday: Minimum 20, Maximum 40

Evans Head temperatures

Today: Minimum 20, Maximum 29

Wednesday: Minimum 21, Maximum 32

Thursday: Minimum 20, Maximum 26

Friday: Minimum 19, Maximum 30

Saturday: Minimum 21, Maximum 31

Sunday: Minimum 22, Maximum 35

Tweed Heads temperatures

Today: Minimum 21, Maximum 29

Wednesday: Minimum 23, Maximum 31

Thursday: Minimum 21, Maximum 28

Friday: Minimum 21, Maximum 30

Saturday: Minimum 21, Maximum 31

Sunday: Minimum 22, Maximum 33