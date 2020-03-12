Get prepared to paddle for river event’s 11th birthday

THE Mullum2Bruns Paddle will be on again this year.

The much-loved event will celebrate its 11th birthday when it returns on Sunday, May 24.

Organisers are promising a fun-filled day both on and beside the beautiful Brunswick River with friends and family.

The paddle is the major annual fundraiser for Brunswick Surf Lifesaving Club, Brunswick Marine Rescue and the Brunswick Heads Visitor Centre who work together for months to make it a great day.

It’s a scenic 10km trip from the start at Heritage Park in Mullumbimby to the finish line at the footbridge in Brunswick Heads and takes about two hours if you’re paddling at a leisurely pace.

“To coincide with the outgoing tide we are starting the Fun Paddle at 9.30am this year,” Craig Reid, from Brunswick Surf Lifesaving Club, said.

“And Marine Rescue and Surf Club craft will be positioned along the way, with water and help if needed.”

For those who like a challenge, there will be single and double kayak challenges and stand-up paddle races and the dragon boats will again have the opportunity to race to the finish, and contest for the best decorated boat and team at the same time.

On arrival in Brunswick Heads, you’ll be treated to a great line up of live music and many other free activities for all ages in Terrace Park, not to mention the choice of delicious breakfast, morning tea and lunch treats at the fundraising food stalls.

If you decide not to enter, you can watch the spectacle from the river bank and enjoy the after paddle activities.

Early bird registrations are now open on the new Mullum2Bruns Paddle website: mullum2brunspaddle.com.au.