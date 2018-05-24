Menu
Young drivers are needed for this new government scheme.
Get paid to trial new in-car technology

jennifer crawley
by
24th May 2018 8:00 AM

YOUNG drivers aged 17 to 24 from country NSW are being invited to volunteer to trial in-car technology - and you will get paid for helping out.

The scheme is aimed at reducing road casualties.

The State Government says the trial will shed light on young driver behaviour and the results will be used to help design future road safety initiatives.

A special device will be given to drivers to measure speed, braking and acceleration.

Drivers who take part will receive $100 via the NSW Green Slip scheme. A partial payment will be made at the beginning of the trial, with the remainder paid on successful completion of the trial.

Young drivers who hold P1, P2 or unrestricted licences can enrol in the trial.

Eligible drivers can pre-register an expression of interest at https://www.sira.nsw.gov.au/forms/telematics-road-safety-pilot-pre-registration.

The six-month telematics trial is a State Insurance Regulatory Authority (SIRA) initiative supported by Transport for NSW and will involve up to 1000 drivers.

The trial will commence in the second half of the year, and an expression of interest process will be held to identify the type of technology to be used.

