Get out and enjoy busiest weekend on the calendar

Seasoned fisherman Michael Cooke is back at the Lismore 4WD Caravan Camping show with his fish tank and amazing fish catching techniques. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

THE busiest weekend on the local fishing calendar takes on a bit of a different flavour this year, with a new name for the biggest regional outdoor show in New South Wales and a new look for the Evans Head Classic.

The Lismore Showground from today until Sunday will host about 12,000 people for the 20th annual showcase of everything outdoors.

The renamed Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Outdoor Leisure Show is still a big mouthful but now at least can be said in one breath.

If you get around every one of the 200 exhibitors you'll probably be short of breath, anyway.

Whether your preferred outdoor experience revolves around a swag, a campfire and a frying pan, or a totally pimped mega-offroad caravan the envy of every cashed-up grey nomad in the van park, there'll be something sure to suit.

The region's major marine dealerships will showcase plenty of product, including loads of fishing boats, quality outboards, electronics, kayaks and accessories.

And profits from the $12 admission go straight to keeping the rescue chopper in the air.

Down at Evans Head there's a new look to the Classic, with Ballina-based Australian Fishing Tournaments taking over the 23rd annual event.

There will be more random draws, new web-friendly entry and a move from dead weight to a length-based photo competition similar to the Ballina Bonanza.

Major prize draws are a Quintrex Renegade 420 side console/Evinrude motor trailer combo valued at $25,000 and a Quintrex Busta 420 tiller steer with Evinrude and trailer valued at $13,000.

There will be plenty of nightly draws from about 6pm

The usual weekly cash prizes remain, with $750 on the line for the longest of each of the 10 species photographed alive against a brag mat with the angler's daily ID token in frame. Brag mats/rulers are to be presented and certified before the competition.

Catch and release is encouraged but not compulsory.

Normal NSW DPI bag, size and possession limits apply.

Revised contest boundaries now are from Cape Byron to the Clarence River, including all tributaries, beaches and estuaries. That includes the offshore grounds.

Fishing will start at 8pm, after the briefing tonight, and run until 4pm on July 14.

A junior and cadet contest in the Classic will be held tomorrow and Sunday.

"Because it is a photo-based event, we hope the larger breeding fish are released and people are able to keep the better eating plate-sized fish,” the organisers say on their website.

"There is no harm in keeping a feed and Fisheries NSW has set bag limits based on stocks and they know more then we do about fish stocks, so if Fisheries NSW says it is OK to keep a certain number then we think that is OK also.”

Expanding the contest to include all waters from Byron to Yamba "helps spread the load of competitors over a larger region which will help the local stock of fish not get pressured as much as in the past ... so spreading the options to different systems opens up more fishing opportunities for everyone.”

Adult entry is $130, as is a junior/cadet upgrade.

Cadet (12-16 years) and junior (under-12) entry for the weekend event is $40.

For more info see www. fishingcomps.com.au/ehfc and www.facebook.com/ EvansFishingClassic.

14.7m of whites

IF the Evans Head shark contractors were getting paid by the fish, they'd be coining it.

Already this month they've caught, tagged and released on the SMART drumlines a 2.52m female great white last Saturday off Main Beach, 2.7m and 2.4m males on Sunday off Airforce Beach, a 2.3m female off Joggly Point on Monday, a 2.4m female off Main on Tuesday and a 2.45m female off Airforce on Wednesday.

That's almost 15m of shark in five days, to go with the couple of 2.36m and 2.77m tagged and released off Lighthouse and Angels beaches, Ballina, on Monday.

There's been plenty of bait around, with large shoals of sardines (blue pillies) hugging the coast.

On Tuesday a school entered the Evans River and the longtail tuna that drove them in created havoc among the bream anglers along the breakwalls.