Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

WATCH: Boy with toy pistol arrested at gunpoint

by Mark Morri
31st Jul 2019 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A teenager with a replica pistol was arrested at gunpoint today in dramatic scenes in a busy Sydney street.

The boy was one of three teens arrested after a replica gun was sighted during an alleged theft in a Surry Hills supermarket.

Police allege that about 1.30pm, a loss prevention officer at the store on Foveaux St, Surry Hills, saw the three boys stealing a can of drink.

When confronted, the boys fled and the officer gave chase, sighting a firearm in the pocket of one of the boys, which was thrown into an alcove.

One of the teenagers was arrested at gunpoint in a street in Surry Hills.
One of the teenagers was arrested at gunpoint in a street in Surry Hills.

The man flagged down passing police, who arrested the boys at gunpoint.

One of the officers drew his gun and screamed "Get on the ground, on the ground'', according to a witness.

"He then kept his gun pointed at him while he was spread eagled on the ground,'' the witness said. "Another officer then searched him."

Police searching the young male in Surry Hills.
Police searching the young male in Surry Hills.

Police located the firearm, which turned out to be a toy gun.

The boys have been taken to Surry Hills Police Station as inquiries continue.

A loss prevention officer reported a firearm in the pocket of one of the men.
A loss prevention officer reported a firearm in the pocket of one of the men.

More Stories

arrest editors picks gunpoint arrest police chase toy gun

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: Which are our region's top up-and-coming bands?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Which are our region's top up-and-coming bands?

    News THERE are some talented musicians on the Northern Rivers, and now it's time to vote for your favourite.

    New crime-fighting team to operate from Casino

    premium_icon New crime-fighting team to operate from Casino

    Crime Casino will welcome a sergeant and two investigators

    WATCH: Fire destroys Ballina netball clubhouse

    premium_icon WATCH: Fire destroys Ballina netball clubhouse

    Crime The Ballina netball clubhouse was gutted in a fire overnight

    The 15 rugby players chosen in 50-year anniversary team

    premium_icon The 15 rugby players chosen in 50-year anniversary team

    Rugby Union A current player made the cut for SCU's Gold Rats ultimate team list

    • 31st Jul 2019 3:45 PM