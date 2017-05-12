Have a cuppa and help reduce cervical cancer

CERVICAL cancer patients need aid and Northern NSW can help.

A new Australian-first study by Cancer Council NSW has estimated the impact of interventions HPV vaccination and HPV-based cervical screening on the future burden of adenocarcinoma, a type of cervical cancer.

Cancer Council's Australia's Biggest Morning Tea Coordinator, Sarah Royall said screening programs like the pap test have reduced cervical cancer incidence and mortality, mainly in common cervical cancers.

"Adenocarcinoma is less common and more difficult to diagnose with a Pap test because it starts developing higher in the cervix," Ms Royall said.

And rates appear to be increasing, from 11 per cent of all cervical cancers in Australia in 1982 to 22 per cent in 2010.

The study estimated the potential future burden of adenocarcinoma in two scenarios assuming rates remained steady, and looking at what would happen if trends for increasing rates continued.

In the absence of any interventions, up to almost 10,000 adenocarcinomas would be diagnosed in Australia from 2015 to 2040.

The researchers found that HPV vaccination alone is estimated to reduce rates by 36-39 per cent, and the switch to HPV-based screening in December 2017 is expected to lower rates by an additional 19-44 per cent.

"The combination (of the two) has the potential to reduce overall rates of adenocarcinoma by 55 to 81 per cent, and avert up to 6121 cases," Sarah Royall said.

"Research like this study is made possible by donations from events like Australia's Biggest Morning Tea - in May and June," she said.

To register to host your morning tea in May or June, visit biggestmorningtea.com.au or call 1300 65 65 85.