Have your say on the Ballina ocean pool before it's too late

SPLISH SPLASH: An artist's impression of the proposed Ballina Ocean Pool between Lighthouse and Shelley Beach. Residents are called to give their opinions via an online survey.

RESIDENTS are urged to dive in the deep end and give their opinions on the Ballina Ocean Pool before the survey closes on Monday May 8.

Southern Cross University is calling for input from Ballina residents about the proposal to build an ocean pool on the rock shelf between Lighthouse and Shelly Beach.

More than 200 people have already taken part in the community survey, and they want as many as people to get involved.

Survey project supervisors Dr Betty Weiler and Dr Kay Dimmock from SCU's School of Business and Tourism, said they would like at least another 100 survey responses before Monday.

"We are conducting the survey on behalf of the Ballina Ocean Pool Committee to find out whether the community is in favour of the ocean pool and how it would be used," Dr Weiler said.

Two SCU students are undertaking the study as part of their Master's degrees, with one student running the community survey and the other conducting interviews with local business owners and operators.

The community survey is available online at www.ballinaoceanpool.com

A development application is expected to be made later this year and if approved, the 50m x 25m self-flushing tidal pool, would be built in 2018/2019.