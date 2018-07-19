Get in quick to be a Q&A audience member

HAVE you ever wanted to sit in the studio audience helping drive the agenda of ABC's talk show Q&A?

Now is your chance to be able to ask the important questions of Australia's policies and opinion makers when the popular talk show comes to Lismore next month.

Q&A will broadcast live from Lismore City Hall on Monday, August 6 and members of the public are invited to join the interactive studio audience.

The show's producers are hoping to discuss a range of national issues currently in the news, and local issues such as agriculture, employment, health and education, social issues, infrastructure and tourism. However the program will mostly be guided by the audience members because on Q&A they ask the questions and drive the agenda.

The two panellists confirmed for the are agriculture minister David Littleproud and shadow agriculture minister Joel Fitzgibbon, and three more panellists are to be announced.

Prospective Q&A audience members can register online.

In an attempt at selecting a diverse and balanced audience, a short questionnaire is used to profile applicants. It's free to attend but hurry, seats will fill fast.