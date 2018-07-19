Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Popular host Tony Jones will travel to Lismore to broadcast live on Monday, August 6.
Popular host Tony Jones will travel to Lismore to broadcast live on Monday, August 6. Contributed
News

Get in quick to be a Q&A audience member

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
19th Jul 2018 7:00 AM

HAVE you ever wanted to sit in the studio audience helping drive the agenda of ABC's talk show Q&A?

Now is your chance to be able to ask the important questions of Australia's policies and opinion makers when the popular talk show comes to Lismore next month.

Q&A will broadcast live from Lismore City Hall on Monday, August 6 and members of the public are invited to join the interactive studio audience.

The show's producers are hoping to discuss a range of national issues currently in the news, and local issues such as agriculture, employment, health and education, social issues, infrastructure and tourism. However the program will mostly be guided by the audience members because on Q&A they ask the questions and drive the agenda.　

The two panellists confirmed for the are agriculture minister David Littleproud and shadow agriculture minister Joel Fitzgibbon, and three more panellists are to be announced.

Prospective Q&A audience members can register online.

In an attempt at selecting a diverse and balanced audience, a short questionnaire is used to profile applicants. It's free to attend but hurry, seats will fill fast.

abc lismore lismore town hall q&a studio audience
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Cloaked in history': Original 1900s homestead up for sale

    premium_icon 'Cloaked in history': Original 1900s homestead up for sale

    Property THIS home has been immaculately restored and is ready for a new owner.

    Wedded couple retrace honeymoon footsteps 60 years later

    premium_icon Wedded couple retrace honeymoon footsteps 60 years later

    Offbeat Casino couple remembers the funny times of their wedding 60 yrs ago

    How people power can sway big decisions

    premium_icon How people power can sway big decisions

    News Developers beware: don't get on the opposing side of the community.

    Fab Labs provide fur therapy in court

    premium_icon Fab Labs provide fur therapy in court

    News Court users are set to feel the benefits of the 'pet effect'

    Local Partners