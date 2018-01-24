Get in early for your chance to see Ballina's best view

CHECK OUT THE VIEW: The public has an opportunity to check out the view at Ballina's Marine Rescue tower in an open day to be held on Australia Day. Volunteer Tony Hensley is pictured at work in the tower.

FOR the second year, Ballina's Marine Rescue unit is opening up its North Wall tower to the public on Australia Day.

Commander Doug Hunter said last year's inaugural open day was very popular, with hundreds queuing for a look in the tower which became operational in October 2016.

There was no doubt some novelty value last year, but the open day has real value for the Marine Rescue unit.

Cmdr Hunter said the unit will this year have to replace the two Suzuki 250hp outboard motors on its rescue vessel, at a total cost of $50,000.

The unit already has $10,000 in the bank, but will be asking for a gold coin donation at the open day, as well as holding a sausage sizzle and a fundraising raffle.

Cmdr Hunter said the open day was about thanking the community for its support over the many years when the group was fighting hard to replace the now-demolished leaning tower which was the former headquarters.

But it's also an opportunity to educate the general public and boaties on marine safety, with the volunteers to explain the radio operations, and provide information about how to discard out-of-date flares and reminders on the use of life jackets.

The open day will be held from 8am to 1pm on January 26, with the guided tours expected to take about 15 minutes.

Cmdr Hunter encouraged those who want to take a look in the tower to get there early. Some people missed out last year.

And, of course, the tower has a great view.

"A lot of people just wanted to look at the view,” Cmdr Hunter said.