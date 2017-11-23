Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Get immersed in Japanese culture

CULTURAL CONNECTION: Rieko Hayase, Mayu Akiba, Sayaka Ishii, Hiromi Shibasaki and Yumiko Suzuki bringing Japanese culture to Main Beach Byron Bay.
CULTURAL CONNECTION: Rieko Hayase, Mayu Akiba, Sayaka Ishii, Hiromi Shibasaki and Yumiko Suzuki bringing Japanese culture to Main Beach Byron Bay. Christian Morrow

BYRON Bay will play host to the inaugural Japan Festival this weekend .

Organised by the Byron Japanese Community Association and supported by Byron Bay Council, the free festival will take place at the Peace Pole area near the surf club from 9am-4pm on Sunday.

With 150 volunteers pitching in and with more than 30 stalls, organisers are expecting 1000-plus people to attend.

"The goal is to introduce the rich cultural heritage of Japan,” said organiser Sayaka Ishii from the Byron Japanese Community Association. "We will have traditional and contemporary performances of Japanese music, dance, Japanese and Japanese- inspired food, as well as demonstrations and displays of tea ceremony, calligraphy (shuji) and Japanese kimono.

"Through the festival, Byron Japanese Community Association's mission is to be the bridge between Japan and Byron Bay and contribute to the profile of Byron and its diverse cultural communities.”

The main stage will include traditional music performed by Byron Bay's Wagakki Band and Taiko, a style of traditional Japanese drumming.

Mayu Akiba said the festival idea started from Japanese language and cultural activities run by parents in local schools.

"The sessions were so popular with children we decided to stage them on a larger scale as a way of providing a Japanese cultural experience for Byron Bay locals,” she said.

Food vendors will provide a variety of Japanese culinary delights.

For more information go to the Japan Festival Byron Bay Facebook page.

Topics:  byron bay japan festival northern rivers events peace pole whatson

Lismore Northern Star
Shark nets to be installed on North Coast beaches today

Shark nets to be installed on North Coast beaches today

"We HAVE undertaken a review of the first trial and made some modifications in a bid to reduce by-catch."

SOLD: G'Bah Tavern has new owners after 23 years

The Goonellabah Tavern

"Thank you for making the Hilly such a warm, fun, and cheeky place"

Baby urgently airlifted to hospital at 2am

A baby has been airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Rescue chopper took the 5-month-old from Lismore to the Gold Coast

Would you mix your sushi with your tacos?

Partners William Wright and Tomomi Inoue had a trial run open day last Sunday where they were overwhelmed by the popularity of the new restaurant.

Quirky new Japanese-Mexican restaurant opens its doors

Local Partners