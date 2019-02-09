Get hooked in this family fun day

FISHING FUN: Tenterfield Dam will be open from 7am-1pm on Saturday, February 16 for the Farmer Family Fun Fishing Day.

FISHING FUN: Tenterfield Dam will be open from 7am-1pm on Saturday, February 16 for the Farmer Family Fun Fishing Day. Contributed

GET ready to reel in some family fun at Tenterfield Dam, as flocks of keen anglers descend on the banks for a casual fishing competition.

Designed to help alleviate some of the stress felt by local families, the Farmer Family Fun Fishing Day will be held Saturday, February 16 from 7am to 1pm.

Tenterfield Shire Council CEO Terry Dodds said while helping families to relax, there is another benefit for the fishing fun day.

With water restrictions in place and the dam level continuing to drop in drought conditions, Mr Dodds said the risk of fish kills is increasing and while aerators are being placed in the dam to provide assistance in generating oxygen, the family fun day is well-timed to help manage the fish population.

Mr Dodds said a fishing licence exemption is being sought for the event, and while fish may be taken all participants must abide by the rules in relation to safety and fishing regulations, especially bag limits.

Tenterfield Shire Council mayor Peter Petty said members of Ozfish will be assisting throughout the day, for both advice and assistance, and will be identifiable by their high-vis Ozfish vests.

"Council is working closely with Michael Davey who has run the previous very successful fishing days at the dam and in Tenterfield Creek,” Mr Petty said.

"Michael is familiar with all the DPI requirements and his expertise and experience is greatly appreciated and ensures a great fishing day will be had by all.”

Tenterfield Shire Council said there will be no boats, alcohol or swimming permitted, and all litter, such as fishing line, must be removed completely to protect native wildlife.

Participants are required to register before the event at the Saddler Estate children's playground at Parkes Drive, Tenterfield where they will receive a raffle ticket.

The event was funded with a grant received by Tenterfield Shire Council and aims give farming families the chance to relax, whilst facilitating the introduction of community mental health and rural financial counsellors and to encourage people to talk to each other about their circumstances.

For more information, visit www.tenterfield.nsw.gov.au.