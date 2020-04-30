Get help to pay your electricity bill

LISMORE MP Janelle Saffin has welcomed NSW government's promise of a $30 million boost to the Energy Accounts Payment Assistance (EAPA) Scheme to help those who need it most.

THOSE who need it most are set to receive governmental support toward helping to pay their electricity bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announced by NSW Minister for Energy and Environment, the Hon. Matt Kean MP, the EAPA Scheme provides vouchers to households struggling to pay their energy bills because of a short-term financial crisis or emergency, including reduced income due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ms Saffin said the NSW Government must do everything it can to help ease cost-of-living pressures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EAPA assessment threshold has been temporarily increased so households can receive up to $400 per assessment twice per year, compared to the normal amount of $300.

“I encourage people that need support to pay their energy bills to register for an energy voucher assessment via Service NSW.”

Ms Saffin supported the call by the NSW Labor Leader, Jodi McKay MP, and NSW Labor Shadow Minister for Energy and Shadow Minister for North Coast, Adam Searle MLC, for the doubling of the Low Income Energy Rebate and the Family Energy Rebate, and extending those rebates to people who have lost their jobs.

“I will continue to advocate for better support for those who live in the Lismore Electorate.”

I also remind Commonwealth Seniors Health card holders across the Lismore Electorate to apply for the Senior Energy Rebate.

“I know that COVID-19 is keeping seniors, who are among the most at-risk in our community, at home and as a result they are likely using more electricity,” Ms Saffin said.

“I was informed that the vast majority of seniors who are eligible are yet to apply. I encourage seniors to look at this offer and apply for this annual rebate, as it will help them ease electricity costs by $200 a year.”