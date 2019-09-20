Get hands on 84pg digital Garden Competition Visitor Guide

THOUSANDS of people from across the country will attend the Carnival of Flowers over the next 10-days.

Between celebrating the big 70 years and with a record 122 entrants, this year's Chronicle Garden Competition, which runs in conjunction with the event, is proving to be bigger and better than ever.

Gardening Australia host Sophie Thomson came all the way from her Adelaide home to judge the city entrants in this year's competition, while horticulturalist Kate Hoffernan was our country judge.

Both did an incredible job visiting all the entrants and assessing their gardens, ultimately making the call to crown Julie Roggeveen as City Grand Champion and Paul and Noela Rubb as Country Grand Champion - as well as many other class winners with their beautiful gardens.

Visitors and Toowoomba citizens alike can experience these incredible gardens for themselves during the Carnival of Flowers period from today to next Sunday, September 29.

For details, grab The Chronicle today for your The Chronicle Garden Competition Visitor Guide, or find it online.

Alternatively, purchase it for $2 from The Chronicle office at 109 Neil St, the Toowoomba Visitor Information Centre (86 James St), or newsagents around the city.

Inside, you'll find maps to the winning gardens, stories on the gardeners behind the work, useful event guides, gardening advice and more.

All residential gardens are open during the Carnival period, and entry is free.