Get fit for Beef Week

ARE YOU up for a challenge this Beef Week?

The Training for Warriors Beef Week Fitness Challenge will return to the Casino Beef Week festival schedule following last year's success.

Event coordinator Rod McKey is calling everyone to team up with a friend and enter the event, which is now in its fourth year.

Mr McKey, who is also the owner of Training for Warriors in Casino, said the fitness challenge is a fun, Beef Week themed obstacle course.

"Teams of two will compete in different Beef Week themed challenges, including a farmers walk, a truck tyre flip, a stone carry, a wall climb and jumping through water pits plus much more as part of the crazy obstacle course,” he said.

"It will be good to watch and by the end teams will definitely be needing encouragement from the crowd.”

Set to be hosted by the Clydesdale Motel and Steakhouse again in 2019, this year's event will also feature pig races and market stalls.

Casino Beef Week organisers said people can bring family and friends to cheer on the competitors and enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon on the lawn.

"There will also be a designated area for kids as our aim is to help get children interested in fitness in a playful way and have a good time while their parents and bigger kids are participating in the main event,” Mr McKey said.

"We're inviting sport fanatics, amateurs, schools, businesses and people who just want to have a bit of fun to enter the competition.

"We'll be having give-aways for all participants and trophies in four different categories for winners to take away.”

The Training For Warriors Beef Week Fitness Challenge will be held on Sunday, May 19 at the Clydesdale Motel and Steakhouse, starting from 9am.

To register for the event, visit https://www.eventbrite. com.au/e/training-for- warriors-beef-week-fitness- challenge-tickets-60230756815 or visit the Beef Week office at 86 Walker St or phone 6662 8181