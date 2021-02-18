Menu
The Sherwood Hotel in Molesworth St is opening soon. Photo: Alison Paterson
News

‘Get excited’: Opening date revealed for Lismore’s new pub

Rebecca Lollback
18th Feb 2021 12:00 PM
After a number of setbacks, Lismore's newest pub will open its doors in the near future.

The Sherwood Hotel, on Molesworth St, was initially slated for a December opening, but hiccups with the liquor licence delayed those plans.

Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority has since approved the licence, and the pub this week confirmed on social media that it was all systems go.

"Get excited, Lismore," they wrote.

"Our long wait with the authorities is now over, meaning we will be opening very soon.

"Our launch date will be sometime mid March."

While an exact date was not mentioned in the post, the pub's website is taking bookings from March 13.

 

The stylish refurbishment of the former Tommy's in Molesworth St, Lismore. Photo: Alison Paterson
The Sherwood which describes itself as Lismore's "first gastro pub" is now getting down to the business of finding employees.

They are looking for a head chef, sous chef and apprentice chef in the kitchen, and experienced bar staff and cocktail bartenders.

For more information or to apply, email info@thesherwoodhotel.com.au.

The Sherwood's website explains they will offer "simple food, done well".

They will have 14 taps of independent craft beer and a "massive" cocktail list.

The Sherwood's back beer garden will be a dog-friendly zone, with pooches allowed on a leash, and all pokies have been removed.

Lismore Northern Star

