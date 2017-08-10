Get down to earth on the 2017 Mud Trail

20 local pottery and ceramic studios are open to the public for one weekend. Ceramic works by Penny Evans in the artist's Lismore studio.

ONCE a year ceramic artists open their spaces to the public for one weekend only.

The 2017 North Coast Mud Trail is part of the fifth annual Australian Ceramics Open Studios event, hosted by the Australian Ceramics Association to showcase diverse talents and practices of Australian artists working in clay.

Over August 19 - 20, visitors can see practical demonstrations, get their hands dirty in workshops, be inspired by artists' talks, purchase original ceramics direct from the maker, and soak up the atmosphere of a working studio.

There will be thousands of pieces made with multiple methods and diverse finishes, as varied as the potters themselves.

Studios will be open 10am-4pm and entry is free.

Several Mud Trail workshops will be held over the weekend event.

20 studios across the Byron, Lismore, Ballina and Tweed shires will be open to the public over the weekend including:

1. Tweed Unlimited Artists (Banora Point)

2. gritCERAMICS (Casuarina)

3. Round Mountain Pottery (Tweed Coast)

4. Marian Williams Pottery (Nunderi)

5. Pebuku Studio Ceramics (Murwillumbah)

6. Murwillumbah Potters (Fernvale)

7. Cathering Lane (North Ocean Shores)

8. KERAMIKA Ceramics (Ocean Shores)

9. Wheel of Life Studio & Gallery (Brunswick Heads)

10. Moonrise Studios (Mullumbimby)

11. Made OF Australia (Goonengerry)

12. Studio Suvira (Goonengerry)

13. Hanga Studio (Federal)

14. Byron School of Clay (Byron Bay)

15. Rainforest Ceramics (Possum Creek)

16. Tooheys Mill Pottery (Fernleigh)

16. SASA SCHEINER (Fernleigh)

17. Red Door Studio ( Fernleigh)

18. Villa Rustica Ceramics (Brooklet)

19. Sit Still Lauren Ceramics (Lismore)

20. Dhirrawong Ceramics (Bagotville)