Get check if you're working with kids

Kelsey Cottrell bowls during the Lawn Bowls Showcase ahead of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at Broadbeach.

PEOPLE working in sport with children are being asked to complete an application for a check on their background.

The check includes criminal history and findings of any workplace misconduct.

Volunteers, employees, employers and parents are asked to apply for the checks through the NSW Office of the Children's Guardian.

The findings of the check result in either a clearance to work with children for five years or a ban on working with them.

Cleared applicants are subject to ongoing monitoring and any relevant new records may lead to the clearance being revoked.

Astounding effort

PLAYING from an electric wheelchair after only being in bowls for seven months, Phillip Plackett, 42, astounded keen judges by winning the multi-disability pairs at the last Australian Open.

Making his success more remarkable, his partner had to withdraw close to the start of the tournament and he teamed up with Bernie Wollard who was a stranger until then.

Following his Australian Open win, Plackett went on to win a state title and a nomination for the NSW Disability Bowler of the Year award.

Diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and other bodily ills, Plackett began using an electric wheelchair in 2011 briefly before giving the game away.

Despite challenges over the use of a wheelchair on the greens and financial hurdles he returned to the sport a few months before his memorable Australian Open win.

"It's important for people with disabilities to be active in the community,” said Plackett, who bowls with a Penrith club.

"Anybody can play the game ... it's a sport that doesn't discriminate.”

Grant money

FUNDING through the NSW Office of Sport is available in the form of grants ranging from $1million to $10million for significant sport facilities in country areas.

The Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund focusses on larger sporting facilities that deliver the best outcomes for the regional community.

Applications will close on May 4.

The organisation must have the capacity and financial sustainability to fund and manage ongoing operation and maintenance of the infrastructure over its lifetime.

The state office says only projects with a minimum financial contribution of 25% of the total grant amount will be considered unless financial hardship can be demonstrated. In such cases, projects with greater financial contribution will be considered favourably.

Star power

RAY Dinelt, 58, of Alice Springs, is evidence of the success of the Australian Open being thrown open to all bowlers.

The amateur bowler was drawn in the singles at the last Open against the world's best, Alex Marshall of Scotland, four times Commonwealth Games gold medallist and upteem times world champion.

Dinelt went down 21-16 but said later that allowing anybody to play in the Australian Open was unmatched in world sport.

"Few sports around the world are going to give you the opportunity to play against the best,” he said. "You wouldn't get to play tennis against Roger Federer.”

This year's Australian Open will have its qualifying rounds at Warilla and East Cessnock on April 20-23 and the finals at Tweed Heads on August 21-24.

MY VIEW: ON OPEN COMPETITION

IT IS refreshing to hear of the thrill of the Alice Springs bowler when he played against the world's top bowler, the brilliant Scot Alex Marshall, in the Australian Open.

And to be beaten by only five shots shows that playing against the best brings out the best.

Usually an ordinary bowler drawn against a champion in a tournament would howl the place down. Put him in a pennant team and if it's a lower grade than his inflated assessment of his own worth, he'll howl again.

Every year we hear whinges that a club side has been placed in a pennant grade they think is too high for them. They're beaten before they start.

Bowls is the only sport in which its players strive to be in a lower grade. Elsewhere, the aim is to play at the top level.

The Australian Open, unique in sport with its provision that the ordinary player can find himself up against a world champion, is one bowls event in which everyone is a winner.

New station

BOWLS is in for an upsurge in free-to-air television coverage.

The Bowls Show will be on SBS for 22 consecutive weeks, from May 13 to October 7, and this channel will present live content of the Australian Open, the sport's most lucrative event.

The Open coverage will include the blue-ribbon men's and women's singles and pairs finals on June 21-22.

New role

A QUALIFIED solicitor, James Berriman, has been appointed by Bowls NSW as its programs co-ordinator.

Berriman has been the regional bowls manager for the south-east area of NSW and the ACT.

He will work closely with the junior development program, coaching and umpiring accreditation and the Bowls NSW competitions.

Fresh surface

THE City bowls club in Toowoomba calls itself "the only green space in a concrete jungle” of inner city buildings.

To keep it that way the club struck a problem when grass wouldn't grow on one of its greens because of building shadow.

This was overcome by the recent installation of a $200,000 artificial surface.

It was paid for by a construction company that used one of the club's greens for offices while it was building a shopping centre next door.