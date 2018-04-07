Get barista made coffee delivered to your door

YOU'RE lying in bed on a Saturday morning, in desperate need of a coffee, dreading the thought of getting out of your pyjamas... what do you do?

If you live in Evans Head, you just pick up your phone and order.

Fay Granger has owned Espresso to Go Mobile Cafe since January, but made her first home delivery on the weekend.

That's right, Ms Granger will deliver a delicious hot coffee to your door, and she won't mind if you're still in your pyjamas.

Ms Granger said as a consumer, she would like nothing more than to have a lovely coffee delivered to her door, and "I always do things that I like”.

She said the van allows her the versatility to offer a personalised service to customers.

Whether you want one coffee, or five, Ms Granger is happy to deliver anywhere in Evans Head, however, she is restricted by law from operating within 1.5km of the CBD.

She would consider a run to Broadwater or Woodburn, however you might want to up the order to eight or more to make her trip worthwhile.

No cash on hand, don't worry, she accepts Eftpos: "If you've got a card, I can give you coffee.”