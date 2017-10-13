Get along to Casino to celebrate the 127th show

THIS year the Casino Show Society will celebrate its 127th annual agricultural show.

The society's new, young executive are excited to help showcase all the wonderful aspects of rural life to the people of the Richmond Valley and beyond today and tomorrow at the town's showgrounds.

Exhibits to the pavilion will be received from 7am today, so be sure to get those entries in.

The George and Fuhrmann Heifer Futurity is also being held today, from 5.30pm in the cattle arena.

All the traditional events will continue tomorrow with the beef cattle and poultry judging.

The main equestrian arena has a great line-up of events including the showjumping, heavy horses and bush ponies.

The pavilion will open from 9am tomorrow, with craft and market stalls, and the sideshows will operate throughout the day and night.

Stationary engines, motor cars and food stalls will also be at the show.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis will officially open the show at 2pm followed by the announcement of the Casino Showgirl and Junior Showgirl winners.

From 4pm the bar will be open, so you can sit back, have a cool beverage and watch all the excitement in the ring.

From 4.30pm a team event in the main ring will kick off with the Young Farmer Challenge, scarecrow and tug-of-war competition, with great prizes to be won.

As soon as the sun goes down the night entertainment will start with a bang thanks to the firework extravaganza.

After that, a crowd favourite makes a return to the show - the demolition derby.

There is $1000 prizemoney up for grabs and if the winning car has already competed at Kyogle Show they win an extra $500.

Finally, visitors can party the night away with the Col Finley Band and local guest Chris Staff from 8.30pm to late.