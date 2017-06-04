Get ahead of rising energy costs

To help householders get ahead of the looming energy price rises, Enova Community Energy offers free local energy assessments to Northern Rivers householders.

NORTHERN Rivers residents should be prepared for energy prices to dramatically increase from July 1, energy retailers have said.

Experts are predicting the mooted price hikes could be as much as 20% - 30%, but community-owned energy retailer, Enova Energy is here to help customers to understand and cope with rising prices.

Enova Energy's mission is to change the way people power their lives by reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Enova Community offers a range of green and renewable plans and through the work of their not for profit arm trains energy coaches to provide free energy assessments for households.

This valuable service has been in high demand since it was offered 12 months ago and Enova expects this demand to increase now, especially with the news of impending price rises.

"Up until now we have only been able to provide the service to households in the Northern Rivers but another 10 Coaches have just completed training in Coffs Harbour, which means the service is now available in that area too, including Bellingen, Woolgoolga and north through to Grafton,” explained Manager of Enova Community, Sandi Middleton.

Enova Energy coaches are volunteers who conduct free home energy assessments, helping people to understand usage and charges, how energy is priced, the basics of solar power and factors to consider when deciding what kind of system to install, as well as practical easy ways every household can save energy.

Book an energy coach online https://enovaenergy.com.au/contact/energy-coach-request/ or by calling (02) 5622 1700.