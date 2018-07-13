Get a taste of the outdoors with Spida

PREPARE your tastebuds for a tour of the outdoors.

Former AFL legend and host of travel show Great Australian Doorstep Peter 'Spida' Everitt will be bringing his cooking demonstrations to the Outdoor Leisure Show this year.

He co-hosts the show with his wife, showcasing all of the experiences people can have while travelling.

One of the biggest things Spida enjoys doing is finding and trying out his 'stove on the road' recipes.

On the road, it can be very difficult to find the time and ingredients to prepare quality meals.

Especially as camping or caravanning means limited to no kitchen space, as well as less-than-ideal cooking conditions and a distinct lack of herbs and spices.

However his 'stove on the road' recipes show how you can not only adapt meals to suit travelling, but also enjoy new ones.

Spida knows that this can be achieved by utilising local produce, knowledge and talent to bring out some of the 'best hidden campfire recipes and outback cooking of all time'.

His 'stove on the road' recipes can include simple meals such as camp salads, scones, soup, omelettes and ice cream, or more complex recipes such as pumpkin gnocchi, camp souvlaki, tangy cream garlic prawns and even crayfish, prawn and lime fettuccine.

His cooking demonstrations at the Outdoor Leisure Show will help you to learn how you can prepare good quality meals while on the road, camping or caravanning.

Spida's demonstrations will be held on the Lismore Toyota stage on Saturday and Sunday.