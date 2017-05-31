Get a taste for local avos on bus tour

LESSON IN AVOS: Pictured promoting the Taste the Region bus tours to be held as part of the Ballina Food and Wine Festival are, from left, Sarah Smith from major sponsor Dan Murphy's, tour hosts Robyn and David Harmon, and Tom Silver, who will open up his family's avocado farm to the tour.

HE doesn't call himself Avocado Tom for no reason.

Tom Silver, from Alstonville, knows avocados inside out, and he will be sharing some of that knowledge as part of the Ballina Food and Wine Festival, organised by the Rotary Club of Ballina-on-Richmond.

The Silver family has 3000 trees on their Wardell Rd property, with the oldest planted in the late 1970s.

And Mr Silver continues to experiment with things like plant spacing and underground drainage to get the best out of the crop.

It takes about three years for an avocado tree - a rainforest species native to South America - to produce fruit, and the Silver's farm has varieties that produce fruit over seven months of the year.

Mr Silver said the avocado's popularity had been increasing steadily over the years but had really taken off in the last five years.

Mr Silver will reveal what it takes to get an avocado from the tree to the plate when he hosts participants in the Taste the Region bus tours on June 30 and July 1.

The bus tours will also visit Zentveld's Coffee, Duck Creek Macadamias and Eltham Valley Pantry.

For more information about the bus tours and Ballina Food and Wine Festival visit ballinafoodandwine.com.au