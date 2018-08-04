German migrant developed reputation as an 'excellent farmer'

EIGHTY-NINE years on this earth is a great achievement at any time, but back in the 1930s even more so.

That age was reached by John Gaudron of Coraki when he finally died in 1935.

He joined his wife in Coraki cemetery and their burial place is marked by a big celtic cross.

When he was only nine John came out with his family from Germany, his parents moving to north of Sydney and growing tobacco in their spare time.

After he and Margaret married and with three children in tow, they moved to the Richmond to take up farming.

They came up from Sydney on the SS Coraki and once they landed, travelled by bullock dray to Duncan Robertson's selection at Tuckurimba.

The land was very heavily timbered and plenty of work needed to go into clearing the area for farming.

When he finally got his own land John started out as a cane- grower but when dairying took over the area, he turned to that industry with great success.

His success was such that he retired comfortably when he finally grew too old to farm.

Age finally got the better of him when, four years before his death, he lost his sight but was characteristically courageous, according to news reports.

When he finally passed away at his son Arthur's house at Greenridge, having been predeceased by his wife 18 years before, John Gaudron, the young German immigrant, had established himself as an excellent farmer.

He had lived 52 years in the Richmond area.

