Geraldine's smile lit up a room

LISMORE TREASURE: At the wake following the memorial service for Geraldine Nicholson, 95, her family shared memories of this much-love lady. L-R Granddaughter Teegan Knight, her partner Stephen Aleckson, daughters Kaye Martin (holding photo of Geraldine) and Robyn Knight and cousin Phyllis Nicholson, with her husband Brian at the back. Alison Paterson

A VERY gracious lady whose smile could light up a room.

This is how the family of Geraldine Nicholson, 95, remember the woman whom they said was an inspiration and a wonderful role model.

Mrs Nicholson was also remembered for her wonderful community work in the Country Women's Association, her involvement with the Lismore Branch of the War Widows Guild, Laurel Club and the Lismore Musical Society's annual Eisteddford, just to name a few.

After her funeral on Wednesday morning a wake was held at the CWA Lismore rooms in Spinks Park, where her family and friends gathered to share stories and reminisce.

Her daughters Robyn Knight and Kaye Martin and granddaughter Teegan Knight said their mother was a wonderful person.

Teegan said she loved the fact her grandmother who was selected for the Australian women's hockey team during World War II came to watch her play when she was a youngster.

"She was an amazing lady who lived an amazing life,” she said.

"Mum told me how she was selected for the Australian women's hockey team but could not compete because of the war and she used to come and watch me even thought I was not the greatest player.”

The Country Women's Association vice-president Jan Cliffird OAM said: "Geraldine Nicholson was one of our most treasured members and she was part of the CWA for over 56 years.”

"Geraldine was a CWA Life Member and received her 50 year medallion and more recently, the Premier's Award for Community Service.”

Mrs Clifford said her friend joined the CWA's younger set but resigned while in the armed forces, later rejoining for many more years of loyal service.

"Throughout her lifetime Geraldine volunteered for many organisations,” she said.

"In 2014 Geraldine said she had enjoyed very much being on the CWA and had plenty of fun.”

Her funeral was held yesterday at Parkview Funeral Home followed by a wake at our CWA Lismore rooms in Spinks Park afterwards. Members and friends are invited to attend.