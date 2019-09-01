Georgia Love announces engagement

Georgia Love and Lee Elliott, who met on The Bachelorette in 2016, have announced their engagement on Instagram tonight. Picture: Instagram

Former Bachelorette Georgia Love has announced her engagement to boyfriend Lee Elliott.

The couple, who have been together for three years, took to Instagram to announce the happy news.

Love and Elliott were beaming in the selfie, with sun beaming down on them as cuddled up at the Hawkesbury River, NSW.

And the newsreader didn't hide her impressive diamond ring.

"If you're not busy for the next 50 or 60 years … #YES!!," Love captioned her photo.

Elliott shared a similar snap with the caption: "I liked it so I put a ring on it

#feyonce," complete with ring emoji.

The former reality TV star gave Elliott her final rose in 2016, and rumours have been swirling for months as to whether the pair were already engaged.

In May, Love told The Daily Telegraph there was no ring on her finger.

"We're going really well," Love gushed.

"We just came back from a big holiday in Africa, which we loved, and everyone was saying he was going to propose over there.

"I wasn't expecting it because we were there for a wedding. "Everyone is busting to see the ring but I know we're in a good place."

Elliott shared a similar photo to Love. Picture: Instagram

Since the finale of the 2016 season of The Bachelorette aired, Love has become a Pancare Foundation ambassador after she lost her mother to pancreatic cancer.

In May, she said was still finding it hard to come to terms with the death.

"I still catch myself calling or messaging her," Love said.

"It's really hard to come to terms with - watching (mum) go through all of that and how quickly she went downhill.

"That's why I got involved with the Pancare Foundation … to talk about pancreatic cancer and do what I can to fundraise for research. There's so much unknown about it."