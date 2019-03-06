Food company cops massive fine for 142 safety breaches

Smoke above the factory during a 2010 blaze

Smoke above the factory during a 2010 blaze

A MAJOR Brisbane food manufacturer has been slapped with a $176,610 fine after investigators found the company had breached safety regulations 142 times when a blaze ripped through a garlic bread factory south of Brisbane, causing more than $2.5 million in damages.

George Weston Foods (GWF) today pleaded guilty to 28 charges of failing to maintain fire safety to an acceptable standard after an investigation revealed its Capalaba factory deliberately deactivated its fire detection and alarm system.

Cleveland Magistrates Court was told that staff routinely deactivated sections of fire alarms at the factory to avoid triggering them during daily steam cleaning activities.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) prosecuted GWF for the breaches, which occurred between July 2017 and January 2018.

The successful prosecution followed a lengthy investigation by QFES launched in the wake of a fire at the factory in the early hours of 28 September 2017, which caused more than $2.5 million in damage.

"Firefighters who responded to the blaze discovered multiple smoke detectors, including the detectors in the area where the fire occurred, were switched off," QFES Manager of Compliance and Prosecution Mark Halverson said.

"The absence of working fire alarms in the section of the building where the fire occurred meant that the blaze and smoke had to spread to other sections of the building before being detected.

"A smoke detector in a separate room sounded, but this was some distance from the incident and therefore led to a delay in firefighters responding.

"Thankfully no-one was inside the building at the time, but this delay could have had potentially fatal consequences if staff were present when the fire occurred."

Mr Halverson said investigators uncovered 142 instances where alarms were turned off in different areas of the factory.

"Some alarms were turned off for more than 10 hours at a time, with the longest deactivation lasting for three days."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Commissioner Katarina Carroll. Picture: Supplied

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll said today's ruling demonstrated the importance of fire detection and alarm systems.

"A quick response is vital to protect lives and property when a fire breaks out," Ms Carroll said.

"Alarms like the ones fitted at GWF's Capalaba factory are there to immediately alert firefighters of an incident so they can respond swiftly and effectively."

Ms Carroll said the ruling sent a strong message to businesses about the importance of fire detection and alarm systems.

"Installing and maintaining fire detection and alarm systems is not a choice for businesses, it's a necessity," she said.

"QFES is always willing to work with businesses that experience issues, but we will not tolerate flagrant and sustained breaches."

"It is not worth endangering your staff, patrons, and of course, our firefighters, just for the sake of convenience."

George Weston Foods (GWF) today pleaded guilty to 28 charges of failing to maintain a prescribed fire safety installation to an acceptable standard in the event of a fire.

Cleveland Magistrates Court was told that staff routinely deactivated sections of fire alarms at GWF's Capalaba factory to avoid triggering them during daily steam cleaning activities.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) prosecuted GWF for the breaches, which occurred between July 2017 and January 2018.

Firefighters battle a previous blaze at the factory from 2010.

The successful prosecution followed a lengthy investigation by QFES launched in the wake of a fire at the factory in the early hours of 28 September 2017, which caused more than $2.5 million in damage.

"Firefighters who responded to the blaze discovered multiple smoke detectors, including the detectors in the area where the fire occurred, were switched off," QFES Manager of Compliance and Prosecution Mark Halverson said.

"The absence of working fire alarms in the section of the building where the fire occurred meant that the blaze and smoke had to spread to other sections of the building before being detected.

"A smoke detector in a separate room sounded, but this was some distance from the incident and therefore led to a delay in firefighters responding.

"Thankfully no-one was inside the building at the time, but this delay could have had potentially fatal consequences if staff were present when the fire occurred."

Mr Halverson said investigators uncovered 142 instances where alarms were turned off in different areas of the factory.

"Some alarms were turned off for more than 10 hours at a time, with the longest deactivation lasting for three days."

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll said today's ruling demonstrated the importance of fire detection and alarm systems.

Smoke above the factory during a 2010 blaze

"A quick response is vital to protect lives and property when a fire breaks out," Ms Carroll said.

"Alarms like the ones fitted at GWF's Capalaba factory are there to immediately alert firefighters of an incident so they can respond swiftly and effectively."

Ms Carroll said the ruling sent a strong message to businesses about the importance of fire detection and alarm systems.

"Installing and maintaining fire detection and alarm systems is not a choice for businesses, it's a necessity," she said.

"QFES is always willing to work with businesses that experience issues, but we will not tolerate flagrant and sustained breaches."

"It is not worth endangering your staff, patrons, and of course, our firefighters, just for the sake of convenience."